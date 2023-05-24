A DOZEN FOLKS are huddled beneath a canopy tent when I arrive at Edmonds Pier at 9 a.m. They’re warming their hands over an electric fire pit and marveling at the courage of a pair of locals wearing nothing but swimsuits as they wade into Puget Sound. “My goodness, that looks cold,” someone says. Others nod their agreement.

This group might be averse to a polar plunge, but, in just a matter of minutes, they will pull on dry suits, masks and scuba tanks and head out into the same chilly water. They’ll be submerged up to an hour, removing debris from the seafloor beneath the popular fishing pier. This annual spring cleanup was started by the Emerald Sea Dive Club almost 20 years ago, and now is a collaborative effort that includes other local scuba diving organizations.

Co-organizer Matthew Shawhan gathers the divers for an orientation talk. Gesturing toward a large map, he explains their priority is removing debris from a set of artificial reefs that fish use for shelter. Shawhan instructs the divers to focus on collecting plastics, fishing line and other small, harmful items. “We’re not trying to pull engines out of here,” he tells the group.

Divers suit up and head into the water in pairs. While the divers swim out to the artificial reefs, other volunteers set up four rope pulley rigs on the pier that stretch all the way down to the seafloor. When the divers fill their crates with waste, they clip them to one of the ropes and yank three times, indicating to the volunteers on the pier that a crate is ready to be pulled up to the surface and unloaded.

The divers remain submerged for 40 to 60 minutes, swimming among rockfish and sculpin as they collect materials at depths ranging from 40 to 70 feet. This dive requires an advanced level of certification, due to the hazards of diving beneath a fishing pier. “It’s potentially dangerous because of the risk of being grabbed by gear and tangled up,” explains diver Sarina Elliott.

While collecting and navigating the debris takes some getting used to, participants say it eventually becomes as second nature as the dive itself. “You’re basically flying through the water like Superman putting junk in your basket,” says event co-organizer Gabe Jacobs. “Eventually, the basket gets heavy, and you hop it along to keep it with you.”

Jacobs appreciates that cleaning up the seafloor gives today’s dive a tangible objective. “One thing about diving is that you’re sort of an underwater tourist,” he says. “But when you have a goal and a task at hand, it adds a different perspective to it.”

The cleanup effort includes two dives. In the morning, 12 divers clean up debris beneath the southern half of the pier. In the early afternoon, a second cohort of six takes the northern half. More than 100 pounds of waste is collected, much of it salvageable fishing equipment that is eagerly reclaimed by local fishers.

In addition to the usual haul of fishing line, crab pots, bait cages and flashlights, the divers also find a driver’s license, a cellphone and a small replica of Japan’s Sendai Daikannon statue.

Divers and other volunteers head home happy, exhausted and satisfied with their day of service. “This is our way of helping give back and helping clean up the sea,” says Shawhan.