IT HAPPENS ALMOST overnight. The first scattered rains of September or October dampen forest floors and dust the mountains with snow. The change always grabs my attention, but clear autumn days of gold maples and migrating geese usually follow. Then, when jet stream and ocean conditions are right, an atmospheric river roars in from the tropical Pacific and breaks over the Olympic Mountains. The peninsula’s rivers respond raucously.

I was camped with friends on the Hoh River in late October one year, lured by a lingering stretch of clear weather. Signs of fall were all about us. Fallen maple leaves covered the trail; mushrooms punched through patches of moss and needles. The faint bugling of elk signaled the rut was winding down, and the cool evening air had a bite. I remember sensing a change while crossing dry river channels to fetch water for dinner. Near dark, a fresh gust swept upvalley, sending willow and alder leaves spinning. We retreated to our tents early. That night it let loose.

I buried myself in my sleeping bag as wave after wave of heavy rain pounded the tent fly, and the roar of the river grew. The next morning was a different world. Heavy clouds dragged at the ridges. Bare trees tossed in the wind. And the river, a quiet, distant stream just hours earlier, reclaimed its channels and churned whitely past our camp. Close to shore, where dry leaves and needles covered the river cobble the evening before, two large Chinook salmon, icons of these rain forest valleys, spawned vigorously in the current.

LARGEST OF PACIFIC salmon, Chinook (or king) salmon weigh from 15 to 50 pounds and spawn in the peninsula’s major rivers. The female churned up long streamers of silt as she dug her nest, or redd, deep in river cobble with

powerful kicks of her tail. The darker, hook-nosed male swam close beside her, ready to fertilize hundreds to thousands of eggs. The fertile eggs will remain buried in gravel over the winter, bathed in the clean, oxygen-rich flow. Fry emerge in spring, and over the next few months, they will work their way downstream to the ocean. There they range widely in the North Pacific, feeding and growing large and muscular for up to seven years before returning to these same waters to spawn and die. With that final gesture, they — like all salmon — bequeath a generous bounty of nutrients from the ocean to the inland forest, nitrogen, phosphorous and carbon among them.

Salmon are a critical link in the downstream flow of nutrients from mountains to sea. More than 130 wildlife species benefit from the seasonal gift of salmon to rivers, from bears to bald eagles, river otters to ravens, winter wrens to water shrews. Even streamside trees and shrubs garner nutrients from salmon carcasses dragged ashore by scavengers. Fallen leaf litter from salmon-enriched streamside trees in turn feeds aquatic invertebrates that young salmon depend upon for food. Large trees topple into rivers, creating pools where salmon can rest and take shelter from predators, riffles, spawning areas and sources of aquatic insects. Fallen trees pile up into log jams that structure rivers, slow and spread floodwaters, and nourish floodplains. After the Ice Age, the return of forests to steep, glacier-scoured valleys transformed rivers, making them hospitable to salmon. Ever since, salmon have returned the favor.

Some 70 distinct stocks of wild Pacific salmon and steelhead ascend more than a dozen major river systems that radiate out from the Olympic Mountains. Olympic National Park, with 4,000 miles of pristine rivers, streams and large lowland lakes, is a sanctuary for wild salmon and steelhead unequaled in the coterminous United States. From glacier-fed headwaters through primeval forests to teeming estuaries, Olympic rivers and the 31 native fish species they harbor are a planetary treasure. Salmon embody the unity of mountain, forest and ocean. For thousands of years, these silver swimmers have provided sustenance for Native American cultures here. Although several stocks are threatened and currently managed under recovery plans, salmon remain at the center of the peninsula’s identity, economy and life.

Some Olympic salmon, such as those Chinook in the Hoh, are keyed to large, flood-prone rivers where they spawn in cobble-size gravel. Others, like chum salmon, return in large numbers to the peninsula’s lower rivers. Pink salmon also spawn in lower rivers, but only in odd-numbered years. Coho spawn in small streams, tributaries and side channels throughout the peninsula; their fry remain in rivers for a year. Sockeye, rarest of Olympic salmon, spawn in river systems with large lakes: the Quinault, Ozette and Elwha. Wild steelhead, feisty seagoing rainbow trout that venture far up Olympic rivers, attract sport fishers from around the world to cold winter streams. Another sea-run species, bull trout, has astounded biologists by visiting multiple rivers and habitats and also penetrating deep into the interior.

UNTIL RECENTLY, the lives of salmon and other native fish were not well documented throughout peninsula rivers. With the removal of the Elwha dams on the horizon, park fisheries biologist Sam Brenkman saw an unprecedented

opportunity to compare fish populations before and after dam removal. Working with a colleague who had pioneered surveys in Oregon rivers, they assembled 20 fisheries biologists to snorkel the length of the Elwha. They recorded every fish encountered: species and location. With most of the Elwha flowing through remote wilderness accessible only by trail, logistics were a challenge. Camping equipment, snorkel gear, dry suits, wading boots, GPS systems and laser range finders — some 1,200 pounds of gear — had to be packed in by mules. Camps were moved down valley daily as four teams snorkeled 4 to 6 miles of river per day.

Information gained during the first Elwha survey led Brenkman and colleagues to organize snorkel surveys of other Olympic rivers: the Quinault, Queets, South Fork Hoh, Bogachiel, Sol Duc, Skokomish and the Elwha again after dam removal. Their goal is to create an atlas of peninsula riverscapes, the first of its kind. A dozen years and 420 river miles later, they’re most of the way there. Data are collected by divers in pencil on arm-mounted PVC data plates, transferred to data sheets and uploaded to produce detailed maps. Although fish-detecting technologies are becoming increasingly sophisticated, Brenkman believes nothing compares to hard data gathered by seasoned biologists in river environments. “Snorkeling is transformative,” he told me. “It enables biologists to observe wild fish interacting in their home environments. Underwater, you see different species tucked in wood jams, hiding under

large rocks or jolting through pools and riffles. You realize how powerful and streamlined they are in their own environments, and how awkward we humans are in rivers by comparison.”

Other lives animate Olympic rivers. In spring, snowmelt rivers come to life when colorful harlequin ducks arrive from saltwater to nest along swollen streams. The only North American duck that breeds in steep mountain streams, harlequins surf rapids and scour the substrate for invertebrates, then rest and preen on mossy boulders. American dippers also haunt the white waters of the Olympics, bobbing on river rocks in their distinctive fashion. Dippers also feed on invertebrates and small fish. In summer, I see them along the shores of mountain lakes and ponds. Farther downstream, belted kingfishers perch on overhanging limbs and dive expertly for small fish. Both birds reside here throughout the year. Mergansers, wood ducks, great blue herons and green-winged teal frequent lower rivers; all benefit from the presence of salmon.

THROUGHOUT THEIR RANGE, wild salmon are at risk. Habitat destruction from logging, damming, agricultural runoff, residential development, competition from hatchery fish and overfishing at sea has been devastating to salmon. Today, only 5% to 7% of historic populations of wild Pacific salmon return to their rivers to spawn.

Nowhere on the peninsula was the loss of wild salmon to destructive development more poignant or more tragic than on the Elwha River. And nowhere has salmon recovery been more celebrated. Historically, the Elwha supported 10 distinct stocks, including all species of Pacific salmon, steelhead and char in numbers that approached 400,000 fish a year. The annual return of salmon to the river was an incredible year-round resource for the Elwha Klallam people and the entire watershed ecosystem. Elwha Chinook in particular were legendary for their size and robust strength. Yet two dams built in the early 20th century completely blocked passage of salmon to all but the lower 5 miles of river. Fish returning to the Elwha dwindled to fewer than 4, 000. Following decadeslong efforts by the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, conservationists, salmon advocates and government agencies, and with overwhelming popular support, legislation to restore the Elwha was passed by Congress, and both dams were taken down in 2012 and 2014.

Within months, coho, pink and Chinook salmon and steelhead swam past the lower dam site. Sockeye, chum and bull trout soon followed. When the upper dam came down, Chinook, steelhead and bull trout penetrated the upper reaches of the river, with Chinook sighted 36 miles upstream from the mouth and bull trout even farther. Mountains of sediments trapped behind the dams were carried downstream by floods, replenishing spawning habitats in the lower river and rebuilding nearly 100 acres of estuary at the river mouth. Forage fish returned to the estuary, as did flocks of gulls, cormorants and other birds to feed on them.

The dramatic recovery of the Elwha River ecosystem has just begun, but as the largest salmon restoration project in the Northwest, it has attracted visitors from around the world. Most important, it points the way toward future ecological restoration efforts and demonstrates how people of diverse backgrounds can work together to restore a damaged Earth.