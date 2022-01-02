Photographer: Chris Picard

Photo taken: Dec. 8, 2021, at Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “This shot was taken along the periphery of Fishermen’s Terminal. I went there looking for interesting piles of rope and nets. I was really looking to emphasize texture with these shots. This one might be the best of the bunch. Taken with a Nikon D810 and a Tamron 24×70 mm, f/2.8 lens.”

Critique: “What a nice splash of color to kick off 2022 for Reader’s Lens. You went seeking interesting piles of rope and nets, and you definitely succeeded. You’re right about the texture, as the closer one examines this photo, the more one sees. I’m a big fan of finding the extraordinary amid the ordinary, and this is a cool example of that. This image is perfectly exposed, the play between color and texture is fascinating, and it leads the mind to wonder about the stories contained in those piles.”

