Aqua aerobics classes are fun — and vigorous — at Horizon House.

MOST OF THE people in the pool were in their 70s, 80s and even 90s, and the exercises they were doing were plenty vigorous. The water in the Horizon House pool churned as the class of 14 jogged in place and pushed and pulled arms through the water.

Being in the water has its advantages, particularly as you get older. Water acts as a safeguard for more challenging exercises, like balancing on one leg. It’s easy on the joints.

An aqua aerobics class also pushes you, no matter your age.

I was at Horizon House, a continuing care retirement community on First Hill, to see an aqua aerobics class, part of a full wellness schedule for the residents there.

Matt Morse, the teacher and wellness manager, stood on the side of the pool and showed residents what to do, while the class mimicked his movements in the water.

He started with long, exaggerated steps to warm up, then added more intensity with high knees and butt kicks. Soon, he had them pumping their arms to get full-body intensity.

He jogged in place with short, fast steps, pumping his arms, telling the residents, “As fast as you can.” They added in arms, pushing and pulling through the water to strengthen their shoulders, then worked on coordination, combining various arm movements.

Sometimes they stayed in one place in the therapy pool; sometimes Morse had them move the full length of the pool. For one exercise, they moved sideways, with skips and grapevines. Then they added jumping jacks, for more intense cardio. Morse timed them for 30-second intervals.

Jumping lunges were next, as everyone reached with opposite arms in the water while jumping in place.

Next up was an exercise that burns on dry land, so I can only imagine what it’s like in water — jumping squats. It’s not an exercise most of the class would probably do outside the water, but the class made the water churn again.

Residents also worked on weight shifts, stepping forward and balancing on one foot, then moving to their back leg. For more intensity, they added in a hamstring curl on their back leg.

They all grabbed underwater weights for the next portion, scissoring straight arms and legs back and forth, while holding the weights underwater for added resistance.

They finished by grabbing noodles and lying back in the noodle, kicking their feet, pulling their knees in and circling straight legs for hip circles.

And just like that, class was done; each participant had moved for the full 30 minutes, staying focused the entire time.

For Doris Ray, the pool is her main form of exercise. She comes to aqua classes four times a week.

The classes help her move in lots of different ways, essential for a 91-year-old. She misses it when she has to skip a class.

“We do a lot of things to help keep your body going, which is good,” she says. “I enjoy it.”

Morse says he can push a water class in ways he wouldn’t on dry land. He can have them do exercises important to aging, like walking backward.

Movement is important no matter how old you are, he says. He worked with one 104-year-old woman who was mostly in a wheelchair and had never worked out; she said she couldn’t get stronger. After six months of working with him, she was doing more exercises than when she began.

“Anybody can get stronger,” he says.