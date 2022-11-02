Photographer: Sarah Lasky Elison

Photo taken: Sept. 11, 2022, at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup

Photographer’s description: “A glimpse into the Washington State Fair experience. Photo was taken on my iPhone using the Moment wide lens addition.”

Critique: “I was remarking to a colleague how this is one of the nicer fair photos I’ve seen that was taken in daylight, without the benefit of all those lights to bedazzle the image. I love the sense of motion you captured here, and the background hides several more fair experiences, like the tram, the coaster and the Ferris wheel. Fun and interesting photo — thanks for sharing!”

