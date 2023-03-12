Editor’s Note: Want to share a thought/photo/poem/compliment/complaint in response to a Pacific NW magazine cover story? Please let us know! You’ll find our writers’ contact information at the end of their stories. We really do love to hear your feedback — and even publish it from time to time.

ONE NICE THING about readers of Pacific NW Magazine: You folks send some high-quality correspondence. We’re all familiar with the gladiatorial, thumbs-up/thumbs-down arena of social media (“We love it!” “We hate it!”), but the feedback on magazine stories tends to be more substantial and textured. Thank you for that.

Your responses to my recent story about the origins and revival of hustle — a dance from the South Bronx that became a national obsession — ranged from sweet memories of dance-floor triumph to pointed questions about why we didn’t discuss “Do the Hustle,” a 1975 superhit by Van McCoy. Answer: Nothing against Mr. McCoy, but there’s so much more to hustle than its most recognizable Billboard single. Still, I love the question. And all the responses, even when they’re critical. Vive la différence!

Nicole Pastarnack: Memories of a competitive hustler

I enjoyed reading your article on “From disco days to Seattle dance parties, the hustle brings us together.” It brought so many memories from my time hustle dancing in New York City back in the late ’70s.

I had started to hustle in NYC in 1979. The dance studio was called Alexis Dance Studio, located on Broadway and 86th Street (Upper West Side). Every Monday night, the studio was filled with people from the Bronx, Queens and Long Island. The real creator of hustle was Eddie Vega. He was amazing (he has since passed away). He was there with Maria Torres, Artie, Lourdes, etc. These dancers were the real creators of hustle. I had the privilege of dancing with all of them. Who knew this would last well over 40 years? I had won several hustle competitions and then became a National Ballroom champion. I have since hung up my shoes, but always enjoyed the fun of hustle dancing.

Thank you again for writing about a great way we connect with one another.

Dale Greenfeld: You missed something important

How on EARTH can you write a story about the hustle dance that does not include the song “Do the Hustle,” by Van McCoy?

That was the key to its mainstream appeal. It was marketed to nightclubs. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts. It also won a Grammy.

I know this because I was working for Avco Records at the time and promoted it in clubs and bars.

The music biz, back in the day, was fun and good crazy, but there was a dark side. Payola was still very much around, although I refused to pay for play. I did promotions in clubs and colleges up and down the East Coast (mostly Boston through D.C.) and worked for the head of promotion doing other various tasks.

Billie Fisher: How can I start?

I LOVED your article this past Sunday on this phenomenal movement! I so want to go and watch, but not quite sure that’s cool. Your descriptions of the dancers and where they’re from, how they got there/here, the history and photos — all of it was wonderful. I keep thinking about it — and how I can be a part of it — observationally.

Good job — I’ve passed it on.

Writer’s response:

Oh, I’m so glad you enjoyed the story. There are a few monthly dances listed in The Backstory, as well as a weekly beginner class: seattletimes.com/pacific-nw-magazine/where-to-do-the-hustle-around-seattle-and-music-to-inspire-you/.

I’m guessing you could hang out at one of the dances and watch if you want — I don’t think that would be a problem. In fact, a lot of the older hustle dancers I spoke with said they started out by just watching before deciding they wanted to try to learn.