AS I MENTIONED with humble admiration in The Backstory of our Sept. 10 Architecture Issue, people who care deeply about Seattle buildings and architecture follow the work of illustrious historic preservationist Lawrence Kreisman, who wrote that week’s insider’s guide to Seattle’s most stunning architectural details.

Luckily for us, that’s a lot of people — and, they also care enough to follow up with informed feedback of their own.

“What sticks with me through them all is how many people still resonate with old buildings and the delights they bring, and wish there were an equally creative effort in new construction,” Kreisman says. “It does show a continuing interest in rediscovering great architecture.”

Here’s an edited sampling of resonance.

The dangers of elevated architecture

“I read your piece in The Times about stunning Seattle architecture, and I wanted to reach out to say I loved it! As a Seattle transplant, and someone who regularly walks into light posts staring up at buildings, I appreciate the history lesson and the context around some of my favorite places.”

— Sarah Chase, Whistler, B.C.

Golden older buildings

“Thank you for your article. It was a terrific reminder that there really is (still) some gorgeous architecture in Seattle, though much of it is also really old. Just this morning, some out-of-town houseguests were commenting on how particularly ugly our architecture is, and driving around, I had to agree. The majority of new construction does seem to go out of its way to be unattractive. … It was also a pleasure to ‘revisit’ many places I haven’t been in for a few years … I used to take my graduate students on a walking tour downtown, and though we typically visited all the spaces you mention, I wish I’d had your article then for some of the excellent history you provide.”

— Betsy Geist, Seattle

Solving a mystery — and new sites to see

“This was fascinating. I walk by the Hotel Piedmont/Tuscany Apartments often and wondered about the beautiful tile work. I have seen many of the buildings but now have a few more on my list.”

— Brenda Barnes, CEO Classic KING, Seattle

A perspective from inside

“Thank you for the trip down memory lane. In 1967, I started my first real job and worked for Pacific Northwest Bell on the 10th floor in the Exchange Building. I received all the mail for the floor, sorted it and distributed it. A couple of features I remember about the building included a random sink placed in the middle of the large office area, and the mail slot was accessed from each floor’s elevator lobby, where you could deposit an envelope and it would be sent all the way down to the fourth floor, where there was a larger collection box. Back in those days, the windows actually opened, and they were usually open at least a little bit to allow fresh air to circulate. This was when smoking was allowed, and nobody thought anything of it. The windows had an angled glass piece on the windowsill, and people would put their lunches into this space to keep them cool, and if they weren’t paying attention, the seagulls would come and peck at the lunches and sometimes take off with large portions. I always loved the Art Deco elevators and the overall opulence of the lobbies. The office space itself was pretty basic.”

— Ruth Laitila, Seattle

How to know the city

“When I first moved to Seattle, I signed up for Seattle Architecture Foundation and Historic Seattle walking tours — a fantastic way to get to know the city and meet other people. The Queen Anne Historical Society also offers great tours. So glad to see Larry continuing to share his encyclopedic knowledge of the city.”

一 Gail Yates, former Seattle resident

The architecture of a life

“Lifelong Seattleite. This brought back so much personal history. Worked in the Pioneer Building with the [King County] Democrats Central Committee way back in the day. Born in Doctor’s Hospital. Went to UW; Suzzallo is still breathtaking, as is Red Square. The entire campus is an architectural treasure. Made a point to take a class in Denny Hall just for historical purposes. Thank you for all of this, Mr. Kreisman. It means a lot.”

一 Rusty Williams, Seattle

The power of architecture

“How light the burdens of life when one can surround oneself with architecture like this. How lucky I was to have a grandmother (Rachel Lauer) who introduced me to most of these wonderful works of humankind back in the ’40s, when I was a child. And how super-lucky I am to be alive today to enjoy this wonderful piece and shed a tear in happy memory.”

一 Mary Hollen, Greenbank

Looking beyond soulless functionality

“These are wonderful community assets. But the tragedy here is that essentially nothing like this is being built today. There’s no reason it couldn’t happen, other than corporate greed and a general societal acceptance of living in the midst of (apart from these few oases) an architectural desert. Just think what cities could look like if we prioritized aesthetic beauty and impact over mere soulless functionality. But, as in other areas, the accumulation of vast private wealth trumps (a term used advisedly) our collective welfare.”

一 Steven Eakman, Seattle