WELL, YOU HAD plenty to say about my June 25 story, “What do tourists ask most about Seattle?”

What comes across is how much you love this city, and this state.

You get emotional when it comes to downtown Seattle and its well-publicized woes. Something else comes across: Whatever problems we’re facing, we’ll get through this.

Back in 1969, Perry Como had a hit song called “Seattle” that included the lyrics “the bluest skies you’ve ever seen in Seattle.” Not during our falls and winters, but, for sure, in the sense that the Seattle we know is there.

We begin with an example of Seattle humor. (Responses were edited for space.)

That ferry from Seattle to Canada

“I appreciate your clarification about the first Starbucks actually being the second one. BTW, several years ago, I was standing next to a tourist couple from the South on the back deck of the Market. We were looking west, watching the Bremerton ferry depart Colman Dock. They asked me if the boat was sailing to Canada. I’m not a mean person, but I did say yes. I may also have mentioned the need for passports. I’m still contrite, and I now make it a point to help clueless out-of-towners.”

— Matt McCally, Seattle

An embarrassed host

“I’m heartened to see tourists coming to Seattle. Seattle has been and will be a great city. When my family from Colorado visited, we went to Pike Place Market and environs. Drug addicts asking for money, people confronting us at stoplights, and a general sense of dread and foreboding largely defined our experience. I was embarrassed on behalf of my city. Seattle can be great. I know we will get there one day again. We want to hear the stories illuminated in this story. This story made my day. Seattle voters can make our future.”

— Mark Hooper, Seattle and Hong Kong

The real downtown Seattle is a great place

“As someone who lives downtown and spends a lot of time walking around the downtown area, I too have ‘skipped the stories about its dismal condition,’ because they simply don’t reflect the reality of my daily lived experience. Is it perfect? No. Does Seattle have some very difficult problems to tackle? Yes. Are those problems unique to Seattle? No. Do I believe conditions will improve? Yes. Thank you for finally publishing a reasonable article about this wonderful and beautiful city that continues to amaze me every day.”

— E.J. Foust, Seattle

An astounding view that costs $0

“Seattle’s biggest asset is its setting. Something we keep trying to ruin. There are two great places to see the setting. One is the Space Needle. That’s gonna cost probably around $30. The other place is the top of the water tower at Volunteer Park. $0. Both views are breathtaking and reveal the true beauty of this area.”

— Rusty Williams, Seattle

Finally, something nice about Seattle

“Great article on so many levels. At a time when Seattle seems to be beat up and ridiculed daily, it’s nice to hear about tourists who still are excited about coming to Seattle — maybe more so than people who live here. I’ve lived in or near Seattle for about 45 years. Your article made me want to check out some of the very cool things I’ve missed. Seen the gum wall — not so much. But the ‘Boys in the Boat’ exhibit? You bet! And I’d really like to check out one of those walking tours.”

— John Hartman, Lake Forest Park

Don’t forget spectacular Eastern Washington

“I always encourage anyone considering visiting Washington to actually visit Washington. That is, take a day (or two), and go check out the east side of the mountains, which, in my opinion, is far spectacular in terms of scenery. The North Cascades Highway, Grand Coulee Dam or Palouse Falls are all iconic, although the latter two definitely require one to be a bit more ambitious, driving-wise. Of course, there’s always Leavenworth (or Winthrop), but, well, we all know what those places are like at the height of summer.”

— George Moore, Burien