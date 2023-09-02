FOR THE PAST 95 years, generations of people have vacationed at Kalaloch Lodge in Olympic National Park — seaside bluffs on the Washington coast, now succumbing to increasingly violent winter storms and accelerated erosion. The beloved cabins and campgrounds on the bluffs will have to come down — some now, the rest soon.

When talking to park officials and independent researchers for a story about the problem, several worried the public wouldn’t be able to accept the idea of structures being demolished, and perhaps rebuilt on skids or some other movable design allowing them to strategically retreat along with the receding bluff.

Which is why reader response to the story was so heartening — a mixture of fond memories and acceptance that change is inevitable. As Ian Miller, coastal hazards specialist of Washington Sea Grant, put it: If we want a sustainable future for places like Kalaloch, we must “work with a changing landscape instead of trying to fight with it.” Based on the dozens of people who wrote in about the Kalaloch story, it seems you tend to agree.

Time to envision a new Kalaloch

Olympic National Park is at an underfunded, understaffed, overutilized moment in time (aren’t most of our national parks?). This article is an excellent snapshot of one portion of the current park and the challenges it faces. In my northerly and westerly corner of this giant park (I can’t even attempt to speak for the southeast corner of it!), Hurricane Ridge has limited access, Barnes Point is full, Rialto Beach is full, 2nd and 3rd beaches are full, the Hoh Rainforest is faced with over one-hour waits to even access the parking lot, Ruby Beach is full. Kalaloch is clinging on the bluff just like the neighboring “tree of life.” For years, my family spent each Fourth of July at Rialto Beach, and usually there were three or four cars in the parking lot. When we went for the last time in 2020, cars were parked over a mile away, and some were just left in the roadway … I do think that the peninsula is beginning to more resemble the Monteverde region in Costa Rica, but that might entail sky walks, zip lines, tour shuttles and tourism professionals, not to mention more lodging opportunities. Maybe the area will come to resemble the dreamlike commercialization of Seabrook, or an active recreation wilderness like Southwest Vancouver Island, or eventually a wild wilderness, with no people factored into the equation. Anyway, back to the article: The waves and tides are coming for Kalaloch, and we’re not going to stop or even slow them. How would we like the new Kalaloch to look?

— Bryon Monohon, Forks

Decades of family memories

Your story on Kalaloch Lodge and erosion came out on my 53rd birthday and brought tears to my eyes. Each and every Labor Day of those past 53 years I have spent with my family at the Kalaloch Lodge. My grandparents started going when my uncle, now in his late 80s, was a toddler, first staying at Aschenbrenner’s cabins (now South Beach campground), and then when they were closed when the park was created (1938), staying at the Beckers’ Kalaloch Lodge. We have always been a big group, renting two to four cabins (always 13 and 14, or Macy and Overly among them). I remember other cabins that have long since disappeared. What I remember most is family — great-aunts and -uncles who have long passed and cousins going from cabin to cabin to see which grandmother was making the best dinner. I recall a couple of family weddings, a lot of game playing, and hundreds of beach fires with s’mores and hot dogs. Babies were born, grew up and became parents and grandparents. I have cherished each week at Kalaloch with all my heart and seen it go through so many changes. We knew this time was coming. When I was a kid, we played soccer and baseball in front of the cabins, and now you can barely walk. That does not make it any easier to say goodbye to a place that I call a second home!

— Louisa Schreier and the Gray/Skinner family

Log cabins on the move

We appreciated your article on Kalaloch Lodge and the threats to the property and buildings there. Our family has visited Kalaloch since the 1970s. We were surprised on our last visit in February 2023 to see the threats to the structures from erosion. In 2013, our family purchased a large log cabin in the Cascade Mountains. We wished to move the 150,000-pound structure to another location and hired Nickel Bros., located in Vancouver, B.C. They told us they had moved the Whistler ski lodge! We had a very successful move, and I thought this might be an option for the Kalaloch Lodge.

— Sue M., Seattle

It’s time for action

As someone who has been going on annual visits to Kalaloch for over 40 years, I was impressed with the historical and geographical information you included in your article. I’m glad to see someone bringing this awful (and ignored) erosion of a beautiful national park to the public eye. I was disappointed that, once again, public media only presents a one-sided viewpoint to the problem. Although erosion is a natural process, the real fact is the National Park Service has grossly mismanaged Kalaloch for many years. An example is the expensive ranger housing complex they built while letting the campground run down (broken sinks, toilets) and the cliff erode to the point we are today. They are in the process (and have been for several years!) of remodeling the bathrooms on the newer side of the campground. Why? This is the side where the cliff is eroding at a more rapid rate, and many sites have been closed. In addition, they have wasted thousands of dollars renovating the cabins that are now being torn down. Could they not see the cliff getting closer to the cabins? If the National Park System has money to invest in Yellowstone and Yosemite, why have they totally ignored Kalaloch? This is absolutely appalling and inequitable. Something should be done NOW to save this beautiful place!! Let’s not wait for the whole 101 Highway to wash into the sea!

— Cindy Carroll, Auburn

Portable tiny cabins?

Good article! I like the solution put forward in the 1980s (yanking the cottage in retreat as needed). By far the cheapest and best solution would be to use manufactured Tiny Homes that are commercially available right here in Clallam County, in many choices, fully plumbed and equipped, cute as the dickens and on wheels. Just sewer, water and power in trenches headed toward the edge; build a deck for each on skids, and away we go! If they’re too expensive, use plain ol’ travel trailers.

— Bob Vahsholtz, Port Angeles