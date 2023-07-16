THANK YOU TO all the readers who responded to our June 4 article “Outreach, Outside,” about downtown street-outreach worker Mikel Kowalcyk and the clientele (largely drug-using, largely homeless) she helps.

While we normally print responses from people who agree to put their names to them, I also want to share one by someone who wished to remain anonymous: “Like many, I sometimes struggle to understand how the dizzying number of agencies, programs and entities that serve the unhoused work and intersect with each other,” she wrote. “And I confess to an occasional sense of being overwhelmed and just sick of it all.” But, she concludes, we “need to continue this vital work, by continuing to fund and support the programs and people who help our vulnerable fellow humans.”

I appreciate her honest ambivalence: wanting to help while, at the same time, being “sick of it all.” Debates around homelessness (and so much else) are polarized and polarizing. But with such thorny problems, which took decades to produce, it makes perfect sense to feel conflicted. Every once in a while, we might consider following that writer’s example — and admit it.

The heroes among us

“Such a great piece. I was a Metro driver in Seattle in the ’80s and ’90s and did not have near the issues to deal with as do drivers now. Fentanyl for $1 a pill, and farewell to your problems. Tough one to combat. But systems are broken … it is gut-wrenching and confusing for the general public. Your detailing of the true heroes was a tiny, sad glimmer of hope.”

— Marcia Elwood, Ferndale

Hope and gratitude

“As a retired social worker, I have worked extensively with those experiencing homelessness and share some of the frustrations you outlined in the article. In the late 1990s, I volunteered with the now-defunct Street Links, providing outreach and serving meals to youth living on the streets. Around that same time, I participated in the ‘homeless count’ in downtown Seattle. I recall when I first learned of REACH, and praised their grassroots efforts in serving what I considered the most difficult and underserved population at that time. Sadly, I’ve watched our city deteriorate on many levels. But I am grateful that REACH has not only remained but has grown exponentially. We are fortunate to have the experience and caring hearts of people like Ms. Kowalcyk and Mr. Bousquet, who have achieved positive outcomes in the lives of many. It has restored my faith and given me hope. Thank you for highlighting this effective organization. Kudos to Daniel Kim for his excellent photography. Last but not least, please pass on my appreciation to those within the REACH organization, who are working tirelessly to effect change.”

— Joan Kirkland, Shoreline

Making it real

“Thanks so much for your article and photos in last week’s Pacific NW magazine. They helped make more real for me the challenges faced by the homeless and those like Mikel Kowalcyk dedicated to helping them. Learning about and then writing about all the processes and organizations involved must’ve been a challenge, as well as creating photos that made life on the streets all the more real for us. Next time I’m downtown and in the area you focused on, I’ll be more empathetic toward the folks I see and maybe even meet there. Thanks again.”

— Dan Kennedy, West Seattle