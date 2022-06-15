Photographer: Alex Ng

Photo taken: April 1, 2022, in the Renton Highlands

Photographer’s description: “A close-up of a cherry blossom, and a different way of seeing it. Nikon D610 Tamron 90 mm f/2.8 Macro.”

Critique: “You’re right; this is a different way of seeing our beloved cherry blossoms. We often focus on the overall grandeur of their spectacular bloom, but this is a nice reminder to look a little closer sometimes, too. The delicateness of the petals is practically palpable, and I’m particularly pleased by the little pop of pollen. Your depth of field and use of light here are both spot-on, and the result is a beautiful flower macro. Thanks for sharing!”

