Photographer: Jean Stern

Photo taken: May 28, 2022, at Ingalls Creek Trail

Photographer’s description: “I was climbing over a fallen ponderosa pine tree blocking the trail and saw this red bug. I didn’t realize the beautiful contrast with the figured bark until reviewing the photo later. I found an insect identification site online. It’s a golden net-wing beetle.”

Critique: “This is one of those photos that has more and more going for it the closer you look. The color of the beetle is the obvious eye-grabber, but as soon as we zoom out a little, we notice that its pine bark path is a thing of beauty, layered like a lava flow and pocked with boreholes. I’d love to get a sense of this critter’s face, but aside from that, I have no complaints. This is overall very fun — and a little different. Thank you for submitting!”

