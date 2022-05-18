Photographer: Kiet Vu

Photo taken: April 24, at the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Photographer’s description: “The Roozengaarde place was so beautiful with the color of tulips of this year. The weather was so nice, and there were so many people present at the festival. I captured multiple exposures by using a combination of eight images. Camera gear is Nikon D850, 70-200 mm F2.8 lens, f11, 1/160s and ISO 640.”

Critique: “The Skagit Valley tulips are known to draw ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ for their long patches of like-colored flowers, but this is a particularly fun and innovative way to photograph them. The way these colors swirl together in a fractal-like pattern looks at once chaotic and beautiful. This is art, and I’m grateful on behalf of our readers that you’ve shared it with us!”

