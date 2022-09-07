Photographer: David Hundley

Photo taken: July 23, 2022, at Island Recycling in Freeland on Whidbey Island

Photographer’s description: “The Whidbey Island recycle center is one of my favorite places to find hidden beauty in what people throw away. Until their recent retirement, Dave and Jill Campbell ran their ‘dump’ with loving affection for 43 years. Dropping off my recyclables also meant an afternoon browsing through acres of amazing photographable gems. Photo was taken with a Nikon Z9. 24-120 mm lens. ISO 500.”

Critique: “This is an eye-catching crush of colorful cans. I love the contrast between the curves and the jagged lines, as well as that of the bare aluminum versus the bright colors. I think the ‘vignette’ effect is a little bit heavy here, as the corners appear to have been ‘burned’ darker, but overall, this is a beautiful and interesting photograph. Superfun to look at. Thanks for sharing!”

