Photographer: Winkie Chen
Photo taken: July 2, 2022, on the Seattle-to-Bremerton ferry
Photographer’s description: “Heading out on the ferry for the long weekend. Shot with a Samsung Galaxy S20.”
Critique: “For me, this photo conjures the smell of saltwater, as if one could wring it from the ropes. Even though they’re not present in the picture, I can practically hear the waves and gulls. I attribute all this to the wonderful sense of place this seemingly mundane ‘picture of a rope’ provides, due to its scene-setting background and exquisitely detailed foreground. I also like the long, horizontal crop, as it gives us a sense of the journey and works well visually with the rope. Thanks for sharing!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
