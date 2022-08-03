Photographer: Jeffrey Bunch

Photo taken: June 24, 2022, at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge

Photographer’s description: “I was at the Nisqually wildlife refuge with my camera set up for photographing herons and eagles. This barn swallow let me get close and ‘fill the frame’ for this portrait shot. Taken with an Olympus OMD EM1-II and the Olympus 300 mm f4 Pro lens.”

Critique: “I hope this cracks a few smiles around the breakfast table (or wherever) this week. I know it lightened my mood a little. Other than being a tiny bit ‘hot’ in the highlights, this is technically sound, but its real charm is the look on the barn swallow’s menacing face. Thankfully, I think this town is big enough for both of us. Nicely done!”

