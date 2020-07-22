Photographer: Makenzie Stinson

Photo taken: May 25, 2020, in Snohomish

Photographer’s description: “On the hill where I walk, there are two horses at the top of the road. One day, I thought, ‘Why not bring my camera and take some photos?’ So, when I got to the horses, I started to take hundreds of photographs, not knowing what would be a good or bad photo. Once I looked at the photographs, I was very pleased with this shot. Photograph shot with an AF-P Nikkor 70-300 mm lens.”

Critique: “This picture makes me so happy. I look at it and just smile, and have a hard time coming up with what to say about it. The light is perfect. The depth of field is great, with the horse’s snout and whiskers in perfect focus and the rest of its long face slightly blurred, while the background is nice and soft. I just can’t get over the expression on the horse’s face. And how it’s rocking that mane ‘do with confidence. The only tiny complaint I have is that the top of that fence post is a little distracting, but this is awesome. Thank you.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.