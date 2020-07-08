Photographer: Claudia Cooper

Photo taken: May 21, 2020, at Soos Creek Botanical Garden in Auburn

Photographer’s description: “I was photographing flowers at Soos Creek Botanical Garden. When I stepped back, I saw this tree frog in a rhododendron bush. I used a Canon 5D Mark III with a 70-300 mm lens and extension tube to get close enough to fill the frame.”

Critique: “This is a gorgeous photo in terms of light and color. With green and magenta opposite each other on the color wheel, it’s not surprising that they juxtapose so nicely in nature. Your depth of field is also perfect, with the frog’s face perfectly in focus. I think if we came in from the left and the top a little, the frog would occupy a better proportion of the frame without diminishing the backdrop of rhododendron flowers, but that’s really splitting hairs. Pretty scene; nicely done.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.