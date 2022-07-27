Show off your photos of the Pacific Northwest

Readers, you have a keen eye for the Northwest’s often-quirky brand of beauty, whether it’s a baby harbor seal waving hello, a gull with kaleidoscope eyes … or some stunning sight none of us can imagine yet. Please grab your camera, head out into the world and share your best photos with us.

Selected Reader’s Lens photos will appear in Sunday’s newspaper and online at seattletimes.com. They’ll also be entered in our contest for reader photo of the year (with a $250 gift card from a local camera store).

A few ground rules:

— Photos must be recent, ideally taken within the past 90 days.

— A single photographer’s work will be featured no more than once every 60 days.

— No image manipulation permitted outside of cropping and simple color correction.

— Complete information must be provided about the photographer and the photo, as requested below.

— Your payment is the appreciation of other readers; there’s no monetary payment for the use of your photos. By entering your photo, you agree to our terms and conditions.

— No professional photographers, please.

You can enjoy previous Reader’s Lens images here. Please email any questions to Travis Ness at tness@seattletimes.com.