Photographer: Erik Morgenstern
Photo taken: Nov. 24, 2022, from the Burke-Gilman Trail
Photographer’s description: “Aurora Bridge coming out of the fog above houseboats.”
Critique: “This is super-interesting and a nice, peaceful image for our last Reader’s Lens of 2022 (check this space in January to see the ’22 winner). I like how the fog provides a clean background and obscures the Aurora Bridge while also underscoring its immensity. Nice little vignette of our city. Thanks for sharing, and happy holidays.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
