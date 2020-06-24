Photographer: Marc Deaver

Photo taken: May 20, 2020, at Hood Canal

Photographer’s description: “These eagles engaged in a crazy midair battle. Neither seemed to be hurt when it was all over, but it’s a miracle they didn’t spiral into the ground. I used a Nikon D850 with a 150-600 mm lens.”

Critique: “This is a phenomenal photo. I’m no expert, but I wonder if what you witnessed here wasn’t a battle, but rather a mating ritual. In any case, this picture is awesome. We can see the faces of both bald eagles as they are engaged in their midair entanglement, and there’s so much drama and grace happening in the moment. The background helps give a sense of place without distracting us from the ‘action’ unfolding in the air. Nicely done.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.