Photographer: Bill Lowry

Photo taken: July 15, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow & Warrior Expo

Photographer’s description: “At the JBLM show, there was no shortage of spectacular photo opportunities. In my pile of images, this one really stuck out: Four sky divers from the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron dropped out of the C-17 and danced right in front of Mount Rainier. Pentax KP, 300 mm zoom.”

Critique: “That must be a heck of a view from up there. Photos like this are one of my favorite things about this column: seeing our region in a slightly different light than we’re accustomed to (particularly since it had been several years since the last JBLM airshow). The composition here is excellent. Each sky diver from the top down sort of ‘swoops’ the eye to the mountain, which was out in all its glory that day. The image is also cropped very well; nothing feels too loose or too tight. All in all, a really nice ‘summer in the PNW’ submission. Thanks for sharing!”

