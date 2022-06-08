Photographer: Blaine Amidon

Photo taken: May 15, at Frenchman Coulee, near Vantage

Photographer’s description: “With the weather forecast for Seattle showing clouds at the time of the eclipse on May 15, I did some quick research and found a potential spot to view and photograph it east of the Cascade Mountains. I found a rock formation called The Feathers at Frenchman Coulee near Vantage. So, at noon that Sunday, I hopped into the car and drove about four hours to scope out the area and try to capture the moon as it rose. Luckily, the clouds cooperated, and the moon rose pretty much at the spot I thought it would. Taken with a Nikon Z6, ISO 6400, f/5.6, one-second exposure, and a Nikkor 70-300 mm lens.”

Critique: “This is one of my favorite photos from the recent eclipse. Thanks for going so far out of your way to give our readers a glimpse! I love the drama and majesty here. It’s exposed well, and the colors are magnificent. My only minor qualm is it’s a little on the soft side, but it’s just so stunning that the fact it could be a tad sharper is not a deal-breaker for me. Well done, and welcome back to Reader’s Lens!”

