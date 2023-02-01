Photographer: Jim Keany
Photo taken: Dec. 31, 2022, at the Skagit Flats
Photographer’s description: “Short-eared owl, one among six, hunting along the road. Nikon D7100, f2.8, 200 mm, 1/800 sec.”
Critique: “This is a cool photo in several ways. First, I like how it’s cropped to give the owl a little room to ‘hunt,’ as it really puts us in the place. Next, I like how it’s lit, with the owl’s sunlit feathers drawing its own outline and creating some contrast with its golden background. Lastly, and I think my favorite, is the owl’s face. (Print readers: Do yourselves a favor, and view this online on as large a screen as possible.) An intense, focused predator — yet somehow still mighty cute. Nice photo — thanks for sharing!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens selections.
