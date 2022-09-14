Photographer: Martie Graham
Photo taken: July 9, 2022, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca
Photographer’s description: “While we were halibut fishing between Neah Bay and Vancouver Island, using my Canon Rebel, I caught this humpback whale putting on a show. This is one of a sequence of four caught during a single breach.”
Critique: “Way to take advantage of the opportunity. Nature photography can be similar to sports sometimes, in that the moments tend to happen quickly, and then they’re gone. I like this image a lot because it’s one of those moments, but it’s also beautifully composed. And, come on; it looks like the whale is waving at us. Well done, and thanks for sharing with Reader’s Lens!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.