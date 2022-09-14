Photographer: Martie Graham

Photo taken: July 9, 2022, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca

Photographer’s description: “While we were halibut fishing between Neah Bay and Vancouver Island, using my Canon Rebel, I caught this humpback whale putting on a show. This is one of a sequence of four caught during a single breach.”

Critique: “Way to take advantage of the opportunity. Nature photography can be similar to sports sometimes, in that the moments tend to happen quickly, and then they’re gone. I like this image a lot because it’s one of those moments, but it’s also beautifully composed. And, come on; it looks like the whale is waving at us. Well done, and thanks for sharing with Reader’s Lens!”

