Photographer: Kent Hitchings

Photo taken: April 10, near Seabeck

Photographer’s description: “The rain added a nice touch to this shot of an eagle in flight near Seabeck. Taken with a Canon EOS 90D and a Tamron 150-600 mm lens.”

Critique: “You’re right: The rain adds a very nice touch to this photo! Even without the rain, it would be a swell picture of an eagle in flight, with the sun peeking through to cast light on the bird. The bird’s face is nice and sharp, and the sunlight off its wings is crisp. But the rain definitely adds an interesting element. Thanks for sharing!”

