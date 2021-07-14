Photographer: Bob Harrison

Photo taken: June 12, 2021, in Sammamish

Photographer’s description: “Close-up of an iris petal, right after one of the rainstorms we’ve had recently. Olympus E-M1 Mark III, 60 mm f2.8 macro lens.”

Critique: “This is one of those photos I can look at and study for a good while and keep finding something new to see. Exposure and focus are spot-on, which really puts us right in the scene. The colors of the iris and the green background are complementary and help the flower pop nicely, and I love how much detail we can see in the droplets. The aforementioned green background provides a nice frame for the petal and its wet little guests, but perhaps we could shave a little off the bottom. Regardless, this is gorgeous and quite fun to look at. Thanks for submitting!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.