Photographer: Bob Harrison
Photo taken: June 12, 2021, in Sammamish
Photographer’s description: “Close-up of an iris petal, right after one of the rainstorms we’ve had recently. Olympus E-M1 Mark III, 60 mm f2.8 macro lens.”
Critique: “This is one of those photos I can look at and study for a good while and keep finding something new to see. Exposure and focus are spot-on, which really puts us right in the scene. The colors of the iris and the green background are complementary and help the flower pop nicely, and I love how much detail we can see in the droplets. The aforementioned green background provides a nice frame for the petal and its wet little guests, but perhaps we could shave a little off the bottom. Regardless, this is gorgeous and quite fun to look at. Thanks for submitting!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.