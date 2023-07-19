IT’S A SUNNY Saturday afternoon at Meadowbrook Playfield in Seattle, and I have a broom between my legs. Well, not an actual broom; it’s actually a 3-foot-long PVC pipe used as a broom substitute in the game of quadball.

Quadball is the increasingly popular sport inspired by Quidditch, the fictional contest invented by author J.K. Rowling in her “Harry Potter” novels. I’ve joined the Seattle Quadball Club for its weekly practice.

Members of the club are friendly and welcoming. While we warm up with a jog around the field, they do their best to explain the rules to me. Quadball feels like a wonky half-sibling of lacrosse and team handball. There are a lot of rules. Many more than I could reasonably learn in a single practice.

What I’m able to glean is this: Each team is allowed six or seven players on the field at one time, depending on the gameplay situation. Points are scored by throwing the volleyball (called the “quaffle”) through one of the three hoops at your opponent’s end of the field. Positions include chasers, who pass the quaffle back and forth and shoot on the hoops; beaters, who throw dodgeballs (called “bludgers”) at the chasers; a goalkeeper who protects the hoops on defense and joins the chasers on offense; and a seeker who joins play for the final few minutes of a match. And, the most fundamental rule of all: Players must keep the “broom” between their legs at almost all times.

Want to give quadball a try? The Seattle Quadball Club welcomes visitors at their weekly practice. Each practice is listed as an event on Meetup.com by the group “Sandlot Co-Ed Softball Seattle.” More

It’s a complicated sport, but that’s what draws some players to the game. “Things get pretty interesting when you’re playing a game that has four live balls instead of just one,” says player-coach Natalie Stottler.

The first drill I participate in is a two vs. one scenario. Two fast-running chasers pass the quaffle back and forth and eventually attempt a shot on one of the hoops, all while a beater tries to stop them.

I played basketball as a kid, so I understand the principles of a fast break: Spread out, read and react to the defender, and eventually converge on the goal. Sounds simple enough, but it’s hard to catch with PVC pipe between your legs. It’s difficult to throw, as well. Somehow, my “broom” makes every movement about 40% more challenging.

Seattle Quadball Club members range in age from early-20s to mid-30s. Universities across the country offer quadball as a club sport, and that’s how most of these players picked it up. During a water break, they rattle off their college clubs, and it sounds like a March Madness bracket: University of Illinois, Stanford, Duke, UCLA, University of Washington and so forth.

Not everyone here started playing quadball in college. Couple Jade and Luke Melo learned to play in Brazil, where they both grew up. “We were big ‘Harry Potter’ kids,” Jade says with a laugh. She says “Harry Potter” is even more popular in Brazil than it is in the United States. “Everybody I know in Brazil, they like ‘Harry Potter.’ ”

Soon it’s time to scrimmage. I’m finally getting used to the “broom,” but now I’m learning how physical quadball is. The rules seem to allow for just about any grabbing or tackling of the chaser in possession of the quaffle.

“It’s a contact sport,” says Lynne Novak, as she jogs by me. “Our team doesn’t do a lot of tackling. That said, if you don’t want to be tackled, you should pass the ball.”

Quadball is challenging. It’s physical. It’s complicated. It’s also loads of fun. I had a blast running up and down the field, passing the quaffle quickly when it was passed to me, and grabbing and shoving the other team when they had the ball.

Practice ends right around the time I’m finally starting to get the hang of it. I’m exhausted and sore, but I can’t wait to play again.