THE STAINLESS-STEEL blob in an airport. The oversized, poured-concrete nothing in a plaza. The whimsically rendered, locally iconic animals — salmon for Seattle, pelicans for Pensacola — garnishing a park.

It’s no secret: Most public art is depressingly perfunctory.

Even artists who make public art, like Annie Han and Daniel Mihalyo (a duo known as Lead Pencil Studio), think so.

“Public art is like theater,” Mihalyo says. “Ten percent are hits, 90% are ‘ehh.’ But those in the 10% are really memorable.”

Which is to say: If you care about getting it right, public art has to be the most difficult of genres.

Taxpayer-funded, government-agency-run public art? Doubly difficult, contending as it does with the twin perils of bureaucratic overcautiousness and populist outrage. Just the long noun “government-agency-run public art” might’ve made some of you sleepy; the adjective “taxpayer-funded” might have others wondering where you put your pitchforks.

In theory, publicly funded public art is a gift — given by the people for the people — but it comes with a boatload of caveats.

“If you’re just in your studio, you can make stuff out of spiderwebs and tarpaper and hot glue if you want to,” says sculptor Cris Bruch, who creates work for galleries and public projects — including Sound Transit, a three-county transportation agency that devotes 1% of its construction costs, minus the expense of tunneling, to public art. (The art program’s 2022 budget was $5.2 million.)

“And you don’t have to get past risk management,” he adds. “If you feel like you can stand on top of that ladder with a pogo stick, jumping up and down to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and call it art, nobody’s going to stop you!”

A taxpayer-funded public-art process, on the other hand, most certainly would.

Of course a curating committee wants the work to be inspired, delightful, perhaps even thought-provoking. But it must be durable. And unobtrusive. And safe, both materially and conceptually. It must speak to the now and the 30 years from now. It should elicit, but not alienate. And so on.

That’s a tough ask, and helps explain why so much public art is drab, mute, trivial: plop art.

“There’s this idea that public art is just decoration, which can be hard to get past,” says Whitney Lynn, a public artist herself and chair of Interdisciplinary Visual Art at the University of Washington. “Fear that the public is not going to like the work can result in the plop art, the safest choice. But people don’t really like that work, either.”

Again: the most difficult of genres.

FOR THE RECORD, one of the most acclaimed public artworks in the United States is an enormous, stainless-steel blob in a plaza: “Cloud Gate” (popularly known as “The Bean”) by Anish Kapoor, in Chicago. What makes one blob great and another blob plop?

It’s tricky business — which is why some artworks in Sound Transit’s light rail stations, particularly the more recent ones, are so striking.

Unlike many of their earlier, inert cousins, they’re a little strange, unusually absorbing. They want to talk to you, sometimes in a whisper and occasionally like an ancient choir from a distant civilization singing in a long-forgotten key.

In the occult-choir category: “Subterraneum” by Leo Saul Berk in the cavernous University of Washington Station, whose angled, metal walls are emblazoned with cutout glyphs (horseshoes, fractured bubbles, dense layers of squiggly trapezoids) glowing a deep aqua blue. It’s ambient architecture, a portal, a spaceship-cathedral. Are we supposed to feel eeriness or awe? Is this how aliens worship?

The symbols, in fact, refer to the types of soil encasing the station — an otherworldly experience, all about dirt. The spaceship? You live on its roof.

ONE STOP NORTH, at the U District Station, “Fragment Brooklyn” by Lead Pencil Studio speaks in little overheard scraps.

Standing on the platform, waiting for a train, you’re looking at 20 nighttime apartment windows (some with people in there, doing at-home stuff) surrounded by matte-silver versions of the paraphernalia that clings to the exteriors of city buildings: fire escapes, downspouts, air-conditioning window units, a bird feeder that begins to rock as a train approaches, swaying in the subterranean breeze.

The name for that paraphernalia, all the parts of a building that aren’t the building, is “parasitic architecture” — a phenomenon Han and Mihalyo studied for years, using very heavy, very expensive (and very borrowed) laser-imaging technology known as LiDAR. Their preferred LiDAR device was designed for surveyors, so powerful it can accurately scan the dimensions of a bottle cap sitting on a window sill 60 stories up.

Lugging LiDAR equipment around the streets of Rome and New York — where they’d won fellowships in 2007 and 2010 — Han and Mihalyo carefully scanned building exteriors to create astoundingly high-resolution digital models.

Then they’d subtract the building.

Cities, they learned, are largely parasitic architecture. “When you look at a building in New York,” Mihalyo says, “what you typically see is 50% sky and ground and 20% parasitic architecture. A view of a building is only around 30% building.”

That visual research led to a series of projects in Europe and the United States, including their proposal for Sound Transit more than a decade ago. (That’s another thing about public art: It can take a long time, especially in a system as complex as transit.)

The parasitic architecture of “Fragment” is oddly engrossing: so commonplace, yet so out of place. Was that escalator ride a descent into a semi-secret underground society? (On a more apocalyptic note — one the artists couldn’t have foreseen — it also summons thoughts of Ukrainians living in subway tunnels while Russian missiles fell. Is “Fragment” a delightful, gnomes-under-the-toadstool revelation? Or an accidental premonition?)

But what really mesmerizes are the windows, and the speculations they invite about who lives behind them. In one, you see a guitar, a woven wall hanging, some flowers (a folk musician?). In another: lacy, tasseled curtains and a wooden tennis racket (a Victorian athlete?). Way at the end, a small window set apart from the rest is covered in tin foil: the loner.

Behind some windows, people do quiet, sweet things, often by candlelight. A woman plays cello. A smiling couple dishes up takeout. Others are talking, reading, sweeping, but all in slow motion, in a soft, sedate dreamscape. It’s another world, this underworld — a soothing place full of people you might want for friends.

Improbably, Lead Pencil Studio has transformed a gray subway tube into a place you could (briefly) fantasize about living.

BUT THERE’S A small problem. The “windows” are LED screens, and two have been blacked out.

The issue, Han and Mihalyo say, is the data cables: They’re too long. Somewhere in the station, in a locked room, a computer hums with around 100 hours of domestic “Fragment” footage. The maximum length of any cable running between that computer and the windows should’ve been 328 feet. But Sound Transit contractors mistakenly installed some at 25 to 100 feet longer than specified — and the longer the cables, with more bends and kinks, the greater the likelihood of data attenuation and loss.

It’s a slightly sore point between Sound Transit and Lead Pencil Studio. Han and Mihalyo say the error was discovered 14 months before the station opened in 2021, but never addressed. (They’d fix it themselves, but that’s definitely against the rules.)

Barbara Luecke, who has been running Sound Transit’s art program since 2006, says the reason for the blackouts isn’t exactly clear, and that before the station opened, contractors were busy with safety and operations tasks that required their full attention. The agency, she adds, is working to replace the cables — but “change order” and “general contractor” are not synonyms for speed.

The stakes, Han argues, are higher than just “Fragment Brooklyn.” It’s about setting a precedent for others, and public art in general. Sound Transit took a risk with Lead Pencil’s video piece (the opposite of plop art), and she doesn’t want an installation error to become an argument against more dynamic, complex work — an albatross to hang around future Sound Transit artists’ necks.

“There’s so much bad public art because it’s ‘murals only,’ ‘wipeable surfaces only,’ ‘maintenance-free,’ ” Han says. “What do you have in your life that is meaningful, dear to you, that is maintenance-free?”

Correcting the blackout problem will require going underground and working fast during the station’s “nonrevenue hours,” roughly between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

That likely would involve Tim Marsden, manager of Sound Transit’s art collection — or, as he wisecracks, “the art janitor.”

“I ONLY HALF-JOKE when I say all things should be made of granite, bronze or stainless steel,” Marsden says. “Our art program is part of a transit agency — its mission is trains running on time and people moving around safely.”

A jovial and self-deprecating man with a beard, glasses and slightly unruly hair, Marsden is also an artist. His work tends toward the disastrous with notes of zany: cheerful drawings of accidents and executions, merry sculptures of Molotov cocktails and banana peels.

But he takes his public-art duties seriously, whether it’s washing the pink warplanes suspended above the Capitol Hill platform (“It’s like a snow globe of brake dust in there”) or replacing damaged glass in a piece at SeaTac Station (“Just before COVID, we had a stray bullet go through it”).

Marsden got his public-art start in Glasgow, Scotland, in the 1980s, helping local youth paint murals “in some of the less salubrious parts of town.” He later worked in collections at Seattle Art Museum before joining Sound Transit in 2013. Now Marsden has around 170 artworks in his care.

The agency keeps a roster of artists through a combination of open calls and invitations to apply. In recent years, Marsden and Luecke say, they have become more aggressive about identifying artists from a broader range of backgrounds and providing support, from getting the required insurance to finding fabricators who can turn a concept (a painting in a studio) into a durable object (a porcelain enamel mural on a station wall).

“There are a lot of incredible local artists,” says Kenji Stoll, a Tacoma artist who got into graffiti and murals in middle school. “But not everybody has the expertise to fabricate metal or use a crane lift to install it.”

Once the artwork is done and the lifts have rolled back home, it becomes Marsden’s responsibility: regular soap-and-water cleanings, plus checkups for flaking paint, leeching water, food and drink spills, urine. “People do like to pee on public art,” he says. “You pee on bronze, it turns green — you can see right where it happened. Better to pee on stainless steel.”

MARSDEN ADORES SOME of Seattle’s older transit art (like Roger Shimomura’s 1990 mural of Japanese and U.S. iconography in Westlake Station), but agrees Sound Transit’s program has evolved in recent years: bolder, better integrated into station architecture, less plop-arty.

“It just seems cleverer,” he says. “I could get into a lot of arguments with people about this, but I think once light rail came along, the artwork was taken more seriously — it started to grow up.”

He credits that partly to the agency’s overall growth (every time voters approve a Sound Transit package, they’re contributing a tiny bit to the art) and partly to Luecke and the program’s eye for talent.

Luecke credits the artists. “We just try to give them the best opportunity we can,” she says. “Unless they’re part of the handful who regularly work in public art, these could be the biggest, most technically elaborate projects they’ve made.”

THOSE PROJECTS SOMETIMES provoke pushback — talking to the community where the art is going to live can be serious business.

In 2020, the mayor and city council of Federal Way emphatically rejected a proposal by artist Donald Lipski, whose work teeters toward whimsy. To adorn that city’s light rail station, he’d suggested a three-and-a-half-story sculpture of an elephant balancing, circus-trick-style, on a tree trunk, holding a heron on its upturned proboscis.

Federal Way wasn’t having it.

“We collectively feel that this image does not represent our community,” the city council wrote to Sound Transit. “In essence, the artist’s vision of a dead tree, elephant and bird will make our city the subject of ridicule and derision.” Lipski retreated to brainstorm.

Tacoma had an even nastier experience in 1984, during the so-called Neon Wars. In a campaign against “blight,” city hall had been forcing businesses to remove neon signage, but awarded acclaimed New York artist Stephen Antonakos $272,000 to make abstract sculpture on top of the new Tacoma Dome — in neon. The fighting was so fierce, Tacoma voters repealed their entire public-art program. It wouldn’t be reinstated until 2000.

That controversy became a literal case study — at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government — in how not to run an out-of-touch public project. The trick is listening.

“We go in there and do our best to find out what makes a place tick, what makes it unique,” Luecke says. “They generally view themselves as different than the city next door — but they all value nature, family and coffee. They say that over and over again. And the colors green and blue. That’s who every ‘unique’ city is.”

NATURE PREVAILED AT the Northgate Station, where exquisite local painter Mary Ann Peters was commissioned to work in glass — a first for her — and allowed community conversations to change her mind.

“Originally, I was looking at sonograms and sonoscapes, from the way tires hit pavement to bird calls,” she says. “Could I translate the audio environment of the site? But the more I interviewed people and got questioned, the more I distilled it down to something mundane.”

As Peters spoke with people at the Latvian Center, the Idris Mosque and other venues, she learned two things: The Northgate community is extremely diverse, but almost uniformly enthusiastic about nearby Licton Springs, a sacred place to the original inhabitants of this land. (“Licton” derives from líq’tәd, pronounced LEE’kteed, in Lushootseed.)

While researching, Peters also stumbled across the green darner dragonfly: Washington’s state insect; a habitué of lakes, ponds and springs; and a rich symbol.

“Almost every culture that comes into contact with them has some lore about dragonflies,” she says. “They’re in Licton Springs, along the waterfront of Seattle, everywhere. And they have the capacity to go forward, backward and sideways, like a transit system.”

As a painter, Peters is highly respected for her intense attention to texture; mood; and, sometimes, velocity — which streaks through her “darner’s prism” at the station. Instead of translating an audio environment, she fired the insect’s vitality into 200 feet of stained glass running above the tracks: a gorgeous storm of light energy, like the humming wings of a cosmic dragonfly creating a new solar system.

Making “darner’s prism” was its own exercise in momentum. Peters repeatedly crossed the Atlantic to work with renowned glassmakers Franz Mayer of Munich, whose 175-year-old client list ranges from the Holy See to Chicago sculptor Nick Cave. For weeks at a time, she’d paint glass, fire it and try again when something didn’t work.

“Anyone who works in glass, especially if they’re painting it, they say you can’t control it,” Peters says. That’s rough for a painter. “They’d hand me a color that looked like baby-poop brown, but when they fired it, it would be aqua blue. I said: ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ ” But she learned.

WHILE WORKING, PETERS also thought long and hard about the “public” in public art: Whose public? The commuters? The person who rides the trains all day, for shelter? The child on her way to ice-skating practice? The recipient of bad news who needs a place to pause and gather his wits?

“The human quality of living,” she says. “You have to give it some respect.”

She also knows that, for many, “prism” will be incidental at best: Train conductors and security staff told her most riders don’t look at any of the art. They look at their phones.

For those who do notice their surroundings, public art is a kind of ambush — simply by being somewhere, it conjures an audience — and Peters hopes they, at the very least, will have questions.

“Why would somebody make that?” she asks. “That’s my base question, always. That’s the way I look at art: What about their fundamental interests made them make that?”

So: How does an artist succeed in this most difficult of genres? After all the committees and requirements and complications? How to do better than perfunctory?

Take it from one of Seattle’s great living artists: Make people curious.