Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part GROW series on garden design. Part one covers pro tips for imagining and designing your dream Pacific NW garden.

CONTRARY TO POPULAR thinking, a landscape makeover doesn’t begin with a trip to the nursery. A successful garden design begins with defining a wish list of priorities and goals for your outdoor space, followed by an accurate site assessment and an inventory of existing plantings that might be integrated into the new landscape. Only then is it time to dig in and bring those dreams to life. Or, as garden designer Laura Kleppe, the owner of Gardenworkz Outdoor Living, says, “It’s time to dial in the vision and proceed with space, plant and budget considerations firmly in place.”

Problem-solving with plants

A landscape designer is adept at helping clients optimize their goals with creative solutions to landscape dilemmas. “Sometimes we can address desires head on,” Kleppe says. “Other times, we’ll find a way to live with existing circumstances.”

Some common questions Kleppe fields from clients have to do with the way water does, or doesn’t, move through the garden, followed closely by dealing with privacy issues. In both instances, plants are often a part of the solution.

While true drainage problems are best tackled by a professional, everyone can take advantage of seasonal rains by planting spring-blooming ephemerals and bulbs, plants that complete their bloom cycle during the rainy season before going dormant when conditions dry out.

Advertising

Choosing the right plant for the right place will cut down on inputs — like water, fertilizer and gas for power tools — needed to care for the garden. All new gardens need attention and resources, but Kleppe advises clients to think ahead and consider future resource use once plantings are established.

Thirsty plants, such as astilbe, gunnera, ligularia and canna lilies, thrive where water is readily available during the growing season. Great if you’ve got a damp spot in the garden; otherwise, you’ll have to supply routine irrigation when things turn dry. On the flip side of the moisture spectrum, drought-tolerant trees, shrubs, perennials and grasses require far less supplemental water.

Planting for privacy

It might sound like smoke and mirrors, but when it comes to privacy, Kleppe is a fan of creating focal points within the garden to distract from less desirable views beyond the property line. “Plant narrow evergreen plants, like camellias, box leaf azara (Azara microphylla) or Teddy Bear Southern magnolia, to screen neighbors or an ugly garage wall or shed,” she advises. Narrow side yards accommodate columnar evergreens, espaliered trees and climbing vines trained on a trellis.

Kleppe advocates leaving mature trees in place and reframing your perspective. “Tree canopy is important to the health and well-being of our neighborhoods,” she says. “With expert pruning, removing no more than one-third of the plant at a time, we can reshape the landscape and open views.”

Money and maintenance

Just like having clear goals and choosing the right plants, coming up with a realistic working budget is critical. “I often ask clients if this is their forever home or not,” Kleppe says. “The answer to that simple question can help to weigh priorities and determine a realistic plan.”

Kleppe tells clients to come up with a budget they’re comfortable with. “It’s more effective and yields a more satisfying outcome if you stick to what you want to spend or can afford,” she says. In addition to plant purchases, remember to factor in every aspect of a successful installation, like soil improvement, irrigation and hardscape.

If you’re set on your vision for the landscape but can’t afford to accomplish it all at once, a designer can help develop a garden master plan that can be tackled in phases. Not only will this approach keep you on track to accomplish your dream garden; it also can help you avoid costly missteps.

An experienced designer who’s on top of the latest technology and horticultural trends will help you set realistic expectations for what you can achieve on your budget. Investing in a beautiful landscape pays off in personal delight and, according to real estate professionals, might increase the value of your property.