Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part GROW series on garden design. Part two will appear here next week.

A HOSPITABLE GARDEN makes room for people and plants. Laura Kleppe is a garden designer; a professional horticulturalist certified by the Washington State Nursery and Landscape Association; and owner of Gardenworkz Outdoor Living, a design firm dedicated to creating personalized gardens and outdoor living spaces.

Before Kleppe sits down to the drafting table, she guides clients through a series of questions — a garden design workbook of sorts. Whether you’re planning to hire a designer or are excited to dig in on your own, now is an excellent time to do your homework and lay the groundwork for creating a garden that is a good fit.

Make a garden wish list

Every design begins with a conversation. Kleppe asks clients to name a favorite outdoor memory, visualize their ideal landscape and think about how they will use the new landscape. This is the time to identify favorite plants and prioritize seasonal interest. Looking to cultivate edibles? Put it on the list.

“Most of us have fond memories that can help shape our personal landscape,” Kleppe says. “As a designer, I see myself as a translator of those garden dreams and wishes.”

While not all cherished associations translate to a garden that will work in our climate, Kleppe looks for options that thrive in the Pacific Northwest. Recently, the designer specified New Zealand flax (Phormium), numerous sedums, torch lily (Kniphofia) and crepe myrtle (Lagestromia) for a client who was partial to the Southwest. The result was a waterwise landscape filled with color using plants that do well in our region.

If nurturing wildlife is a priority, Kleppe suggests attracting birds and pollinators by selecting plants that foster habitat and provide multiple seasons of bloom and berry. And if you’re looking to reduce maintenance and conserve resources — and who isn’t? — the designer advises planting large sweeps of ornamental grasses, drought-tolerant perennials and hardy ground covers. Native plantings support wildlife while also reducing garden inputs.

The designer’s role

“I help clients optimize their desires within existing constraints and budget,” says Kleppe, who works to maximize every square foot of available space. Comfortable seating and an outdoor dining table encourage leisure time in the garden; a warming fire feature extends those hours into the evening and chilly times of the year. If you like to entertain friends and family, you’ll want to scale the space accordingly, maybe even include an outdoor kitchen.

While you’re dreaming, don’t forget to identify recreational needs, like a play area for children and room for pets. Or maybe you’d like a bocce court, putting green, sport court or a dedicated space for cornhole.

When faced with competing priorities among household members (it’s bound to happen), the designer suggests weighing how the space will be used and how often. Investing in frequently used spaces makes sense and helps to clarify design and installation priorities.

Inventory the property

Next, Kleppe conducts a practical assessment of the site to determine sun/shade exposure and native soil conditions, including any potential drainage concerns. Skilled professionals familiar with jurisdictional constraints and governing municipal codes regarding clearing and grading, right of way, and building and tree removal permits can save homeowners costly mistakes. Don’t forget to explore HOA considerations.

On the plus side, maybe you don’t have to start from scratch. Existing evergreen and deciduous trees and shrubs are garden assets that might be worked into the finished design. Mature landscape elements are costly. If you build on what’s already in place, you can put your resources toward other features.

Once you’ve defined what you want and what you’ve got to work with, your new garden will begin to take shape. “There is always an answer that connects your wishes to the possibilities,” Kleppe assures.

Next week, we’ll look at plants; problem-solving; a realistic plan for care and maintenance; and, most important, budget — less dreamy topics than a garden wish list but every bit as critical to the success of a finished landscape.