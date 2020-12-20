By
Pacific NW magazine editor

Nothing has been routine for anyone in 2020. So we weren’t sure what we’d find when we devoted this edition of Pacific NW magazine to catching up with some of our favorite topics and people we wrote about this year — plus one (still!) especially loving couple who shared their story with Erik Lacitis 30 years ago. We discovered the mayor of Twisp is doing fine (considering), the issue of femicide in Mexico is getting more attention, and lifelong love and family heirlooms really can bring people together. Also: Baseball, despite a delayed, unprecedented season, is still a beautiful game. And there are more reasons than ever to get out and move. Oh, and if you have a good crow story, Adam Jude probably has already heard it.

Bill Reader is editor of Pacific NW magazine. Reach him at breader@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Stories

Rex and Debby Allen and photographed at their North Seattle home Monday, Nov. 15, 2020. 215632

The romance of Rex and Debby Allen: 30 years of ‘Visiting Tukwila’

Erik Lacitis checks in with Rex and Debby Allen, who, 30 years ago, gained national notoriety as the couple who enjoyed "Visiting Tukwila" multiple times a day.

Postscripts (from March 8, 2020): Norma Ledezma Ortega is a lawyer and the founder of the group Justicia para Nuestras Hijas, or “Justice for our Daughters.” She earned her law degree in 2016, 14 years after her daughter Paloma Angélica Escobar Ledezma, 16, was killed in March 2002. At the time, Norma had only an elementary school education and worked in a textile factory. She vowed to get justice for Paloma and other missing women by working to create public policies to address gender-based violence. “I think something changed in me that night,” she says. “I was born again that day: the woman, wife and factory worker was buried next to Paloma, and a warrior mother was born — a wild mother, a lioness … With this legal weapon, I can fight for all the other victims as well.” Photo by Erika Schultz

As the pandemic escalates struggles for the women of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, media coverage of femicide grows

Following the March 8 story "Disappearing Daughters," about femicide on the U.S.-Mexico border, the pandemic has led to an increase in intimate partner violence, even as media coverage of femicide appears to be gaining traction.

Postscripts (from June 14, 2020): Nicole Tsong does yoga in her living room – another aspect of working out from home that Tsong prefers. on Friday, May 1, 2020 213437

’24 Ways to Move More’ inspires an active response

Nicole Tsong, the author of "24 Ways to Move More," says the best part of putting her book into the world is hearing from readers who've incorporated movement into their daily lives.

Postscripts (from June 6, 2020): It’s a tasty find as this crow picks up a peanut near Commodore Park in Magnolia. Credit: Alan Berner Pacific Northwest Magazine. Area crows for June 7, 2020 issue

Among the murder of crow encounters shared by readers, 1 prizewinning haiku earns its own promising Postscript

Adam Jude shares reactions to his June story on crows, including a poignant (and prize-winning) haiku written by a woman who fed the birds daily in a park when she was unsheltered.

Postscript (from March22, 2020): The Mariners opened Cactus League play with the Texas Rangers Sunday. The Texas Rangers played the Seattle Mariners in Cactus League action Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, AZ. 213065

It sure wasn’t a traditional season, but the magic of baseball endured

In revisiting his ode to the romance of baseball, written prepandemic, Larry Stone discovers some of the same magic lingered this year ... just from a distance.

Postscripts (from July 5, 2020): Soo Ing-Moody moved to Twisp Washington in the Methow Valley and became the small townís mayor about ten years ago. Since she has been in office, the town has survived two major wildfires and is currently navigating through the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Soo Ing-Moody stands in front of Twisp Town Hall in May. Photographed on May 28, 2020. 213236

Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody reflects on big-picture challenges — and individual opportunities

Ron Judd checks back with Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody, whose town, though small, has not been immune to national issues and challenges.

Ripe persimmons share space with a heartfelt note in Nancy Leson’s heirloom salad bowl. Needs caption from Nancy Leson. Credit: Nancy Leson

How a Vintage story about a family-heirloom bowl brought 2 sisters back to the table

A 2013 story by former Taste writer Nancy Leson mentioned that she really wanted a bowl her sister had gotten from their mother. When we reran the story in 2020, it helped heal a present-day rift between the sisters.