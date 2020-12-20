Nothing has been routine for anyone in 2020. So we weren’t sure what we’d find when we devoted this edition of Pacific NW magazine to catching up with some of our favorite topics and people we wrote about this year — plus one (still!) especially loving couple who shared their story with Erik Lacitis 30 years ago. We discovered the mayor of Twisp is doing fine (considering), the issue of femicide in Mexico is getting more attention, and lifelong love and family heirlooms really can bring people together. Also: Baseball, despite a delayed, unprecedented season, is still a beautiful game. And there are more reasons than ever to get out and move. Oh, and if you have a good crow story, Adam Jude probably has already heard it.
The romance of Rex and Debby Allen: 30 years of ‘Visiting Tukwila’
Erik Lacitis checks in with Rex and Debby Allen, who, 30 years ago, gained national notoriety as the couple who enjoyed "Visiting Tukwila" multiple times a day.
As the pandemic escalates struggles for the women of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, media coverage of femicide grows
Following the March 8 story "Disappearing Daughters," about femicide on the U.S.-Mexico border, the pandemic has led to an increase in intimate partner violence, even as media coverage of femicide appears to be gaining traction.
’24 Ways to Move More’ inspires an active response
Nicole Tsong, the author of "24 Ways to Move More," says the best part of putting her book into the world is hearing from readers who've incorporated movement into their daily lives.
Among the murder of crow encounters shared by readers, 1 prizewinning haiku earns its own promising Postscript
Adam Jude shares reactions to his June story on crows, including a poignant (and prize-winning) haiku written by a woman who fed the birds daily in a park when she was unsheltered.
It sure wasn’t a traditional season, but the magic of baseball endured
In revisiting his ode to the romance of baseball, written prepandemic, Larry Stone discovers some of the same magic lingered this year ... just from a distance.
Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody reflects on big-picture challenges — and individual opportunities
Ron Judd checks back with Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody, whose town, though small, has not been immune to national issues and challenges.
How a Vintage story about a family-heirloom bowl brought 2 sisters back to the table
A 2013 story by former Taste writer Nancy Leson mentioned that she really wanted a bowl her sister had gotten from their mother. When we reran the story in 2020, it helped heal a present-day rift between the sisters.
