Nothing has been routine for anyone in 2020. So we weren’t sure what we’d find when we devoted this edition of Pacific NW magazine to catching up with some of our favorite topics and people we wrote about this year — plus one (still!) especially loving couple who shared their story with Erik Lacitis 30 years ago. We discovered the mayor of Twisp is doing fine (considering), the issue of femicide in Mexico is getting more attention, and lifelong love and family heirlooms really can bring people together. Also: Baseball, despite a delayed, unprecedented season, is still a beautiful game. And there are more reasons than ever to get out and move. Oh, and if you have a good crow story, Adam Jude probably has already heard it.

