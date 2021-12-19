Here we are at the end of 2021, yet another year overshadowed by the same menacing pandemic, and still somehow, like those last, briefest, darkest days just before winter solstice — like right now — the anticipation of even a flicker of “you might just make it” light encourages us onward. Or maybe that’s just me. Either way, what’s universally striking about this year’s special Postscripts issue (where we catch up with just a handful of the thousand points of light we’ve met in the magazine) is a sparkling thread of inspiring resilience. The continued success of Omari Salisbury and Converge Media. The enduring determination of one of our old-growth forests’ fiercest allies. The hard-fought completion of a hand-crafted houseboat (also overshadowed by COVID-19). All in all, it’s a year-ending tribute to one-of-a-kind Pacific Northwest people and places — and, OK: We did throw in a “Chicken from Hell.” It can’t hurt to go into 2022 with a smile.

