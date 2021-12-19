By
Pacific NW magazine associate editor

Here we are at the end of 2021, yet another year overshadowed by the same menacing pandemic, and still somehow, like those last, briefest, darkest days just before winter solstice — like right now — the anticipation of even a flicker of “you might just make it” light encourages us onward. Or maybe that’s just me. Either way, what’s universally striking about this year’s special Postscripts issue (where we catch up with just a handful of the thousand points of light we’ve met in the magazine) is a sparkling thread of inspiring resilience. The continued success of Omari Salisbury and Converge Media. The enduring determination of one of our old-growth forests’ fiercest allies. The hard-fought completion of a hand-crafted houseboat (also overshadowed by COVID-19). All in all, it’s a year-ending tribute to one-of-a-kind Pacific Northwest people and places — and, OK: We did throw in a “Chicken from Hell.” It can’t hurt to go into 2022 with a smile.   

Omari Salisbury at the new Converge Media studio

Postscripts 2021: Omari Salisbury and Converge Media are still ‘the little engine that could’

All in all, things continue to go well for Converge, but Salisbury isn’t taking any of it for granted — while he’s here, he says he wants to create as much opportunity for others as possible. “I don’t know how long this door will be open,” he says.

Tom Keogh writes about poet Theodore Roethke in the January 24th issue of Pacific NW.

Remembering Tom Keogh — and his unforgettable legacy and impact

Tom Keogh contributed nearly 1,500 stories to The Seattle Times in two decades as a freelancer, including two wonderful Pacific NW magazine cover pieces in 2021. After suffering a heart attack, he died at his Edmonds home on Sept. 28, at age 68.

This is an illustration of Anzu wyliei, a dinosaur known as the “Chicken From Hell.”

Postscripts 2021: How a creepy ‘Chicken from Hell’ clawed its way into the Burke Museum’s menagerie

Since our January cover story on the Burke Museum’s astounding collection of artifacts, the collection has grown — and so has the astonishment factor — with the addition of bones from Anzu wyliei, or the “Chicken from Hell.”

Wed., April 21, 2021. Retired UW professor Jerry Franklin taking in the old growth giants on the nature trail loop at Cedar Flats Research Natural Area near Cougar, Washington. 216172

Postscripts 2021: Jerry Franklin is still standing up and speaking out for our old-growth forests

Since we profiled Jerry Franklin, one of the world’s premier authorities on old-growth forest ecosystems, the 84-year-old has continued to fight for big old trees, including against the Smuggler Timber sale and the Crush timber sale.

THEN: A total of 109 East Seattle School alumni assemble before the west entry face of East Seattle School on June 8, 2019, to support preservation of the edifice.

Postscripts 2021: a year of ‘Now & Then’ preservation wins and losses

While two “Now & Then”-related preservation wins emerged in 2021 (the landmarking of the La Quinta Apartments and the protection of views from Ursula Judkins Park), the former East Seattle School was lost to development.

At the Kurt Cobain Memorial Bench in Seattleâ€™s Viretta Park, Wyatt holds a sheaf of the photos he took of Jimi Hendrix at Sicks Stadium. Tragically and coincidentally, both rockers died at 27.

Postscripts 2021: More rare photos of Jimi Hendrix’s last Seattle concert emerge

After the July 25 edition of Now & Then showcased two color pictures of Jimi Hendrix’s last Seattle appearance, reader Scott Wyatt shared a stunning black-and-white photo he had taken at the concert.

Pacific NW magazine cover from March 28, 2021.

Postscripts 2021: ‘A Collection of My Favorite Things to Cook’ hits the right notes with Tom Stockley fans

Paige Stockley says she and her sister, Dina Moreno, have been thrilled by the reaction to the publication of their father Tom Stockley’s journal of recipes. People they didn’t know wrote to Paige and Dina, telling them how much the book meant to them.

Monday, November 1, 2021. Pacific Magazine NWLiving update: Riley and Bill Haggard have finished their houseboat, Real Quiet which is now resting and for sale at a local marina. 218636

Postscripts 2021: The craftsmen of Haggard Houseboats ran into rough waters on their way to completing Real Quiet

After the pandemic delayed the completion of their newest project, the craftsmen behind Seattle’s Haggard Houseboats ran into even rougher waters: They both contracted COVID-19.

This time-lapse photo of Kurt Hughes’ livable lunar lander on the banks of the Columbia River was taken during a power outage. “All the light in the picture comes from the solar-powered footlights on the stairs, and the porch,” says Hughes.

Postscripts 2021: The completion of Kurt Hughes’ livable lunar lander is 1 giant leap for DIY-kind

Since we first met naval architect Kurt Hughes and his livable lunar lander in Central Washington in 2017, Hughes has become somewhat of a star himself — and his amazing DIY project is finally finished.

Sandy Deneau Dunham writes about architecture and design for Pacific NW and is associate editor of the magazine. Reach her at sdunham@seattletimes.com.

