THIS YEAR promised hope.

Hope to people aching for a general return to normalcy after living through isolation and the inherent challenges presented during a global pandemic.

Hope that maybe we could escape what has become a seasonal onslaught of smoky, hazy air in the Puget Sound area, brought on by wildfires near and far. That photo by Daniel Kim on the cover of this magazine isn’t just a pretty picture. It’s a telling image, perhaps a vision of the future and how the color of our world is changing. In this case, that deep reddish-orange glow at sunset was intensified because the haze captures the short wavelengths of blue light, allowing the longer red and orange wavelengths to be more visible.

Hope that the Mariners finally would make it back to the playoffs after a 21-year drought (the longest in Major League American men’s sports) and that a certain troublesome bridge, closed for two and a half years, would surely reopen, unleashing great joy for West Seattle residents.

Hope that a fresh start was around the corner for the Ukrainian refugees arriving in Seattle, homeless people needing shelter, and many others following a path through life’s unexpected twists and turns.

The year hasn’t been without gun violence, protests, long lines at Sea-Tac Airport and other, sometimes heartbreaking, challenges. But overall, 2022 brought a renewed sense of routine for many.

While “normal” might never be viewed the same way again after the pandemic, as 2022 wore on, vaccines became available to children and most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, more performances and events returned to in-person gatherings, and the spring in our steps seemed to return.

Advertising

Our photographers have been a source of consistency through it all, hurdling the obstacles they’ve faced and continuing to produce stellar work, day after day, no matter the circumstances. It’s their job to draw you, our readers, into the moment with them. And they do it incredibly well.

Pulling together images for this Pictures of the Year issue is always a humbling reminder of the honor and responsibility we have as visual journalists representing The Seattle Times in our community. I could not be prouder of our photo staff.

We’ve been through some transitions of our own this year, with the retirements of a longtime photo editor and two veteran photographers. We miss them a ton and wish them all the best. In the meantime, we’re really excited about the talented new faces we’ve welcomed.

There’s hope. The future is in good hands.

Thank you for your support.