Originally published Sept. 28, 2015

Originally published Sept. 28, 2015

By Nicole Tsong, former Fit for Life writer

WE GATHERED AROUND, a motley crew of eight on a grassy field at Green Lake. Olivia, our Ultimate guide, was the only one who had experience with the sport — as a member of a team that placed sixth at nationals, no less.

I recruited her to help me play Ultimate. Team sports and I are neither friends nor on friendly terms. But if I was going to try a team sport, Ultimate seemed the best way to go.

Olivia originally suggested playing pickup Ultimate at Marymoor Park, but playing with strangers sounded terrifying, so she agreed to help me round up a few friends.

I had a sneaking suspicion a few in our group would pick up the game quickly. I had more than a passing suspicion I would not be one of them.

But I like to think I have hustle and determination, so I hoped that would be good enough.

Olivia gave us the rundown for a game of Mini Ultimate, which usually is three on three, as opposed to the standard seven per team. We made four on four work, splitting up into teams. We figured out which direction we were headed on the field, who we were guarding (there’s no tackling in Ultimate) and started a game.

I learned right away that Ultimate is fast. I could barely keep up at first, both with the rules and the defense. You can’t run once you catch the disc, and I kept forgetting to count to five when defending the person in possession.

Guarding is generally crazy, especially if you are keeping an eye on an energetic speed demon named Natalie. During Ultimate, I felt like I was chasing a whirling dervish around the field. She, in turn, kept waving her arms at me when I had the disc.

Also, turnovers are fast in Ultimate; drop the disc, and the opposing team has possession.

Which led to my first impression of Ultimate: very, very vigorous. Like, running at full sprint almost all the time, whether catching or guarding. Are all team sports this hard? (Don’t answer that.)

Ultimate also requires some catching and throwing skills. I’m better at catching, especially when the disc was thrown directly to me. One player, the most experienced on the field at team sports, tried to send a few throws down the field — I later found out I was supposed to chase the disc to catch it. Clearly, that is a skill in development.

We mixed up the teams regularly, which kept things balanced and also confusing; nobody could remember who was on whose team. I almost shouted in triumph a couple of times when a former teammate intercepted a pass.

Throughout the game, our skills improved. Interceptions happened, on purpose, and we got better at throwing low rather than the less accurate high throws.

Most shocking of all, Ultimate was really fun. Perhaps I wouldn’t like it as much if I had to play with strangers or if there were more on the line, like a national championship, but when it was with friends who were a combination of friendly and fiercely competitive, we had a blast.

I had so much fun that an hour flew by, although I was panting and dragging by the end. My team lost a couple of points in the process. Sorry, guys.

I even want to play again. Maybe team sports and I could come to terms — and be acquaintances.