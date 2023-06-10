EARLY JUNE USUALLY signals the beginning of the summer garden harvest season. You might already be flush with salad greens and snap peas, with many more crops just around the corner. This presents a perfect opportunity to address the little-discussed fact that when you harvest makes a huge difference in the quality of food you’ll get from the garden.

After all of your planning, preparation and hard work, you finally get to reap what you have sown, so you might as well make the most of it. Proper harvesting technique and timing can help ensure the fruits of your labor don’t go to waste.

Crops are ready to harvest at different stages, depending on the part of the plant you’re harvesting, and at different times of year based on the crop’s planting date and life span. Every crop has a characteristic size or appearance that indicates when it is ready to harvest. Anticipating the approaching harvest and recognizing these signs will ensure that you pick your crops at the peak of their flavor and freshness.

Your crops are undergoing cellular respiration as they grow, and continue to do so after you pick them. Put another way, your food is still alive after you harvest it. Some vegetable crops have a very high cellular respiration rate, and so deteriorate quickly after harvest. It’s important to quickly cool these crops to an appropriate temperature to preserve their quality. These are also the crops that are best eaten as soon as possible after harvest.

A quick summer harvest guide Crops to harvest wet: beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cooking greens, leeks, salad greens, scallions, sweet corn Crops to harvest dry: beans, cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, melons, peppers, potatoes, squash, storage onions, tomatoes More

The two crops with the most famously high respiration rates are sweet corn and asparagus, which is why these crops taste best if eaten the day they’re harvested. High-respiration crops can be the most satisfying to grow at home because you get to eat them at their peak, which is virtually impossible when purchasing them.

One of the easiest ways to ensure postharvest quality is to pick your crops at the right time of day. If a crop needs to be cooled to preserve its quality, try to harvest it when the air temperature is cooler. If you cut a head of lettuce at noon, when it’s 80 degrees, and leave it in the sun for even a few minutes, it’ll quickly wilt. However, if you pick it at 7 a.m., when the temperature is 60 degrees, it’ll hold its quality much longer.

This happens because plant metabolic activity is higher when air temperatures are higher. When you pick lettuce midday, its cells are working away to help the plant grow, and they’re still working after you remove its water supply by cutting it from the roots. Conversely, if you pick lettuce early in the morning, the cells aren’t working as hard, so the leaves don’t break down as quickly after cutting.

Additionally, many crops store best at high humidity levels because that helps them stay hydrated and crisp. If you pick these crops when there’s still dew on them, it’s easier to maintain an appropriate humidity level after harvesting.

In contrast to lettuce, some crops, such as tomatoes and cucumbers, actually keep best when harvested after the dew has burned off. These crops can be more prone to rot after harvest if their outer surface is wet.

While there are never absolutes in the garden, the crops that are best harvested cool and wet are generally those that are harvested for their leaves, stems or roots. Most fruiting vegetable crops prefer to be harvested dry.

A good strategy is to pick crops that like to be cool and wet early in the morning, and to pick crops that like to be dry in midday or evening, when dew has burned off.

Harvesting crops that like to be dry is easy. Just wait to harvest until the dew has dried. If the crops need to be cleaned or are still a little damp with dew, wipe them off with a dry rag, or wear soft cotton gloves while you’re harvesting, and wipe them off as you pick.

Most crops that like to be dry also don’t mind being a little warmer at harvest time. If you’ll be eating them soon, don’t worry about cooling solanums and cucurbits at all. Just pick them, and store them at room temperature until they’re ready to use.

Of course, you can harvest any time of the day. Just keep in mind the type of crop you’re working with, and cool it down or dry it off as appropriate to make sure you get the quality harvest you deserve.