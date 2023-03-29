I ARRIVE 15 minutes early for the morning photo walk, but there’s already a crowd gathered beneath the Amazon Spheres. Smiling people are already introducing themselves to each other, and photos are already being taken.

Attendees’ spirits are high, perhaps because it’s one of those idyllic Seattle winter mornings when it’s so sunny that it feels like it’s 60 degrees outside, but it’s actually 45. Local photographer and walk organizer Kate Hailey stands on a bench to give a quick orientation talk.

“We’re here to take photos and make some new friends,” Hailey tells the group. “Play around with your perspective a bit; look up, and look down.”

The 75 or so photographers nod along like a football team receiving final pregame instructions from a coach. “Don’t take the same photo you took last time; try something new,” Hailey continues. “That’s your assignment.”

The group shoots and socializes near the Spheres for 15 minutes before embarking on a walk through downtown. Many attendees have a camera hanging from their neck as well as a second camera clipped to a backpack or slung over a shoulder.

Many conversations at the photo walk begin with, “What are you shooting with?” Photographers are eager to share notes, all seemingly dreaming of the next camera body or lens they’ll add to their collection. About a dozen photographers have brought film cameras and gladly answer questions from curious digital photographers.

Some photographers wait to see what will inspire them, while others have come with specific shots or methods in mind. “I plan to practice my street photography and candids,” says Christina Lambard, a former news reporter who is now a teacher in Kitsap County. “I like my photos to tell a story.”

I notice many walkers taking photographs of a city maintenance crew pulling strands of white lights off light poles — perhaps, if photographed in black and white, a melancholy reminder of another holiday season come and gone. Or, if a photographer captures the small green buds emerging from nearby branches, perhaps a hopeful image hinting at the coming of spring.

Gillian Peckham has photographed downtown in a variety of circumstances, ranging from celebrations to protests. She says that even on a quiet morning, there always is something new to point her camera at.

“I love Seattle because bad weather makes for great photographs,” Peckham says. “On a bright day like this, the light is bouncing off all the glass buildings in really cool ways, but even on a gray day, you can find interesting light and capture those moments when the sun peeks through the clouds.”

Documentary filmmaker Jim Bracher agrees, explaining that downtown is a playground for local photographers. “There’s people, there’s architecture, there’s plant life,” he says. “You see different things on different days.”

The walk concludes four blocks from where it began, at Grumpy Bean, a coffee shop that frequently hosts photography-related events.

“I just wanted to get out and see Seattle,” says Yvette De La Cruz. “When you’re walking these streets to go someplace, it’s much different than walking around and thinking, ‘Would that make a good photo?’ ”