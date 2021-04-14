Photographer: Vance Thompson

Photo taken: March 10, 2021, from Pike Place Market

Photographer’s description: “Waterfront construction area as viewed from Pike Place Market. Other than the colors, patterns and shadows, the orange jacket caught my eye. Sony a6600 mirrorless. Zeiss Batis 85 mm shot at f/1.8, 1/4000 sec, ISO 50.”

Critique: “This is a nice example of a familiar sight from an unfamiliar point of view, mostly because of the exquisite lighting conditions, which create this rich field of shadows and patterns. The colors are gorgeous, yet somehow leave room for the worker to pop. My brain wants to see just a tiny bit more space at the bottom of this image, but overall, this is a fun one to get lost in. Thanks for sharing!”

