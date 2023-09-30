Originally published Jan. 11, 2009

By Greg Atkinson, former Taste contributor

IN THE EARLY days of our marriage, my wife, Betsy, and I didn’t have a lot of money. (Some things never change.) So our most reliable form of entertainment was going grocery shopping together. We don’t have as much time for that as we used to, but when we can, it’s still one of our favorite things to do together.

I mean, you have to buy food, right? You might as well enjoy it.

Before we had kids, we’d wheel a cart down the aisles, lingering over weird or wonderful ingredients and dreaming up things we might cook together. Once, she pulled a box of phyllo dough from the freezer case and said, “Have you ever made baklava?”

“Made it?” I had eaten it at a Greek Orthodox bake sale and purchased it from a stand at Pike Place Market (Mr. D’s Greek Delicacies — still there, still good), but it never had occurred to me to make the stuff myself.

In those days, I liked to pretend I had made everything. (Like I said, some things never change.) But I had to admit I’d never made baklava.

“I’ll make you some,” she said, adding the box of frozen phyllo dough to the shopping cart. “You’ll love it.” Also into the cart went walnuts, some almonds and a jar of honey. “For the syrup.”

Advertising

At home, I watched as she brushed the pastry sheets with melted butter and sprinkled on the chopped nuts. After it was baked, she doused it with syrup made from sugar and water and honey. It seemed so simple, so elegant. I loved it. I have been making it ever since.

Maybe that was the motive — to get me to make it. Maybe there was no motive. I don’t know. Sometimes it’s best not to ask.

Anyway, I since have made baklava with pistachios, with almonds, with coconut and with combinations of those things. I’ve spiked the nuts with cinnamon and various other spices. I tried a Lebanese version from Jeffrey Alford and Naomi Duguid’s book, “Home Baking,” in which the nuts were abandoned in favor of thick custard made of milk and semolina. The flavor was as the authors promised (wonderful), but the resulting pastry only made me pine after the real thing.

I have seen various forms of baklava in which the traditional layers were reshaped into free-form squares or neat triangles more like spanakopita than baklava. In France, I saw baklava made with brik, a Middle Eastern pastry that’s like a cross between phyllo and giant, paper-thin crepes. Karen Jurgensen, one of my fellow chef instructors at Seattle Culinary Academy, recently made baklava from brik that took the delightful form of crescent moons or horns. Filled with nuts and dried fruits and served with ice cream, it was wonderful. But that, too, made me long for the traditional stuff.

I learned from Claudia Roden’s “Book of Middle Eastern Food” that baklava is probably Turkish in origin: “The pastries are not mentioned in Persian or Arab works and seem to have made their appearance in the region during the era of the Ottoman Empire.”

I’ve learned over the years that baklava from Turkey and Greece is likely to be flavored with cinnamon or cloves, while recipes from Iran and Iraq are more likely to include cardamom and sometimes citrus zest. My tastes must lean more toward the Persian than the Greek, because I definitely prefer my baklava flavored with cardamom, and I probably go overboard with the citrus, adding juice to the syrup as well as zest, but the acid cuts the sweetness, and I like it. Fortunately, so does my wife.

Pacific Baklava

Makes 48 pieces



This traditional Middle Eastern pastry takes on new life when it is brightened with fresh California citrus. Ideally, you should make the pastry a day ahead to let the syrup soak in; the pastry becomes almost candylike in the process.



For the pastry

1½ cups butter, melted

1 pound walnuts

½ cup pine nuts

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 pound phyllo dough



For the syrup

¾ cup sugar

1/3 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup orange juice

¾ cup honey

1 tablespoon freshly grated orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract



1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush the bottom and sides of a jellyroll pan (11x16x½-inch) with melted butter.

2. Combine the walnuts, pine nuts, 1/3 cup sugar and cardamom in the food processor, and motor until the ingredients are chopped. If no food processor is available, use a rolling pin to crush the nuts on the countertop, then combine in a bowl and stir in the sugar and cardamom.

3. Open the phyllo dough, and cover the exposed sheets with plastic wrap to keep them from drying out. Layer six whole leaves in the pan, buttering each layer as you go.

4. Spread 1 cup of the walnut mixture over the surface of the layered phyllo.

5. Lay another six layers of phyllo over the walnuts, again, buttering each layer. Spread on another 1 cup of the walnut mixture. Repeat the layering of phyllo and walnut mixture two more times to create a total of four layers of nuts, each one sandwiched between six sheets of buttered phyllo.

6. With a sharp knife, score the layers of pastry halfway through to mark where the baklava will be cut after it’s baked. Bake until golden brown, about 1 hour.

7. While the baklava is baking, combine the sugar, lemon juice and orange juice for the syrup, and cook, stirring over medium heat, for 15 minutes. Take the pan off the heat. and stir in the honey, the orange zest and the vanilla extract.

8. Remove the baklava from the oven, and finish cutting through the layers. Pour the syrup over the hot baklava. Cool the baklava completely before serving.