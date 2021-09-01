Photographer: Leo Sielsch

Photo taken: June 16, 2021, in Whatcom County

Photographer’s description: “Cute, cute, cute … young barred owls cuddling in between feeding time. Canon EOS 7D Mark II camera, EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L lens, 1/500 sec., f5.6, ISO 6400.”

Critique: “Cute, indeed. In addition to the adorable moment, I absolutely love the light and color in this photo. The owls’ grayish neutrals contrast so gorgeously with the bright green background. In fact, if you square this image up by cropping some off the left, the greenery becomes an astoundingly effective frame for our sweet little snugglers. Still, this is such a pleasant moment and an excellent picture. Thanks for sharing with Reader’s Lens!”

