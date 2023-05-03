THE SCENE OPENS on a sunlit portal in a villa in Sicily, where an old man is dozing in a chair. A friend gently wakes him and introduces a businessman from America, there to purchase olive oil from the old man’s family groves for import to the United States. I won’t spoil the dramatic ending for you, in case you’ve still not gotten around to watching Francis Ford Coppola’s masterful “Godfather Part II,” but suffice to say, despite being fictional, it might be the most memorable olive oil business-related moment in pop culture history.

So when reading the flowery marketing stories of Starbucks’ new olive oil coffee drinks, full of sunny Mediterranean imagery and Old World schmaltz, it is hard not to imagine outgoing Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in nostalgia-tinted soft focus, the sweet strains of Nino Rota’s music wafting in the air as he raises a gleaming glass of viscous gold liquid to his lips and takes a reverential sip. (In this fantasy, he looks a bit more like Robert De Niro than usual, but that’s Hollywood glamour for you.) The dreamlike setting works its magic on Schultz, and subsequently the American businessman comes home and, as a parting gift to the world as he steps out of the captain’s chair at Starbucks, bestows on us the strange-sounding concept of combining coffee and olive oil, a concept they have christened Oleato.

In the past, corporate behemoth Starbucks was slow to adopt the coffee trends seeping out of third-wave shops and roasters, like single-origin beans, lighter roasts and even alternative milks (remember the pain of trying to get oat milk at Starbucks just a few years ago?). But olive oil coffee, as a concept, was not nurtured in the tender womb of third-wave coffeeshop culture. Rather, it is, by Starbucks’ own account, an invention of Schultz, who developed the combination on a magical trip to Sicily, where he observed people downing a shot of the island’s famously fruity olive oil in the morning along with coffee.

Sicilian olive oil slugging is not a terribly well-documented practice, as far as I can tell, but might be one of those things that happens in people’s kitchens and is rarely written down. It also is apparently not restricted to Sicily, according to British epidemiologist Tim Spector in an article he wrote for The Independent back in 2015.

Olive oil drinking also has a bit of a history as a celebrity fad; back in 2010, when the new millennium still felt fresh and many of us still had highlights in our hair, A-list celebrity It Girl Selena Gomez informed the world that, before singing gigs, she would belt a spoonful or so of olive oil to coat and protect her vocal cords. The trend subsequently was picked up by Goldie Hawn, Beyoncé, and one or two Kardashians, and it also shares DNA with the concept of bulletproof coffee, in which grass-fed butter or MCT oil is added to one’s coffee to supposedly goose one’s metabolism into burning more fat.

You cannot just dribble olive oil into your coffee directly, however, particularly if it is cold, as the oil will separate or congeal. At Starbucks, the olive oil is infused into the milk itself (whether oat or cow), and is offered as a hot latte with oat milk; an iced cortado with oat milk; and a cold brew beverage topped with sweetened, oil-infused cold foam.

Oleato beverages already have been released in Italy, and while the rest of the United States still has to wait for widespread release (and, if you want to try replicating this at home, you probably will need some specialized equipment), they are available in select Starbucks Reserve cafes. including the location in Capitol Hill, so I happily was able to try them. And despite my usual love of olive oil in almost all culinary applications, I expected to hate them.

I did not.

My least favorite was the latte; while initially the olive oil was a subtle presence, a mere suggestion of fruitiness, as the drink cooled, the oil taste became more aggressive, and if I hadn’t known I was drinking olive oil, I would have thought the coffee itself was stale. The cold brew with “golden foam” was quite pleasant, the olive oil a mere hint throughout and, unlike most of Starbucks’ sweetened beverages, not too sweet. My favorite was the iced cortado, served with an orange peel (which I think is essential to balancing the drink). The oil did eventually separate and coat the inside of the glass with a vaguely yellowish film, but the overall effect was more like a dessert than a morning cuppa, and that one I might even order again, although it left my lips and the inside of my mouth coated, too. Also offered at Starbucks Reserve is an Oleato espresso martini, which I have yet to try, topped with the same golden foam as the cold brew.

The quality of these drinks depends heavily on the freshness of the oil, however. Starbucks has partnered with a Sicilian olive oil company called Partanna for these drinks, and while the oil in the drinks I tried was lovely, olive oil goes rancid quite quickly, and I hope Starbucks has the supply-chain process down pat.

This is not a drink I’d ever order at an airport Starbucks (if it ever reaches that stratus), but they did a nice job with it at Starbucks Reserve.

When presented with a gimmicky new beverage from the world’s largest corporate coffee empire, a drink that also happens to come with a branded olive oil partner, it is tempting to dismiss a well-crafted story of homey kitchen-sink inspiration. But whether olive oil coffee is a cynical corporate ploy or a product of genuine heartfelt revelation, for what it’s worth, that Oleato cortado was the best coffee drink I’ve ever had from a Starbucks.