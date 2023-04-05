PART OF THE CHARM of reading vintage cookbooks is running across recipes so strange to our sensibilities that one cannot help but dive into the rabbit hole of history to divine what sparked them. For example: Aspic, off-putting though it can be, once served the purpose of preserving fresh foods anaerobically in a world before fridges.

And every so often, a food trend comes along that reminds me that one day we will be vintage, and our descendants will scan through archived Instagram posts marveling at some of the things we saw fit to put into our mouths. I had this thought when the idea of the Pasta Water Martini first came to my attention.

“Pasta water” is not a euphemism or slang; it refers simply to the water in which you boiled your pasta. This assumes that you are making your pasta the “correct” way, by boiling a largish volume of water so your pasta doesn’t stick together, and salting it, as food goddess Samin Nosrat puts it, until it is “salty as the sea.”

What you’re left with after you lift out your linguine is a well-seasoned, slightly cloudy broth full of gluten particles that can, if added as a final ingredient to pasta sauce, help it adhere to the noodles and make for a more well-rounded, cohesive dish. Some chefs stick it in soups or use it to round out sauces, and it is often spoken of as liquid gold by chefs and the chef-adjacent.

The very notion of saving one’s boiling water speaks of Dickensian poverty or Depression-era parsimony, like adding sawdust to fill out bread, and our future food historians might be excused for hypothesizing that our recent obsession with pasta water is borne out of hardship rather than out of the rarefied world of fine dining chefs and aspirational cooking magazines. Perhaps they will blame post-pandemic anxiety and the ever-looming economic troubles brought on by a trend of zero-waste in the bar (we recently have been losing our collective minds over not wasting pickle juice, as well).

But the more perspicacious future historians might point out that it was perhaps the relative scarcity of eggs due to a different pandemic (avian flu) that potentially brought the idea of using pasta water in cocktails to the forefront. While mentions of pasta water drinks have been popping up sporadically for the past five years in the heady cloud of food-porn that is the internet, in these trying times, the idea of cracking an egg purely to add a bit of froth to a whiskey sour seems truly profligate.

Now, people who already are paying $15 to $25 for craft cocktails are not making the same kinds of choices that led Depression-era or ration-era cooks to make meatloaf out of bologna scraps. If you want to drink cheaply, get a round of Michelob. (If you’re ordering a drink with pasta water in it, that drink is probably already in the “expensive drinks” category anyway.)

But the proprietors of a bar might balk at suddenly doubling the price of a whiskey sour, and offering trendy new options that replace the egg with an essentially free ingredient might be appealing. Glutinous pasta water serves a similar purpose to an egg white in a drink, as an emulsifier of ingredients and to soften a drink’s harder edges.

Because I am always willing to take one for the team (and to have an excuse to eat pasta), I tried a few of the more popular recipes for you.

Pasta Water Martini

THE RECIPE: I used Food & Wine’s version (foodandwine.com/recipes/dirty-pasta-water-martini): 2 ounces gin or vodka (I used gin), 2½ teaspoons room-temperature pasta water, 2 teaspoons olive brine and olives to garnish. Combine in an ice-filled shaker, and shake or stir as you like.

THE VERDICT: I hate myself for once again mentioning “mouthfeel,” but the gluten particles create a creamier overall texture, so if you like your martinis dirty and festooned with extra olives, the addition of a little pasta water will only enhance things.

Pasta Water Margarita

THE RECIPE: Two parts tequila or mezcal (I used mezcal), 2 parts fresh lime juice, 1 part simple sugar or agave, ½ part pasta water, ½ part Cointreau. This one I would shake with ice.

THE VERDICT: I initially was skeptical of this, because when you think of margaritas, you think of “tart, cool and crisp” rather than “slightly glial,” but also remember: Margs are meant to be salty. The lime juice already creates a cloud, so the pasta water doesn’t change the drink’s appearance, but it rounds out the sharper flavors without sacrificing tartness and, as a bonus, you don’t need to salt the rim.

Pasta Water Bloody Mary

THE RECIPE: 4 ounces Bloody Mary mix (mine includes fresh tomato juice and a bevy of umami-bombs such as fish sauce, celery salt and porcini powder, but any mix you like is fine); 2 ounces vodka; and any add-ons you like, such as celery stalks, cheese-filled olives or entire steaks. Once again, shake or stir.

THE VERDICT: This is perhaps the best use for pasta water, although if your Bloody Mary mixture is robust, you don’t notice the pasta water’s presence or absence particularly. But because the Bloody Mary is not basically a pasta sauce with vodka in it, you end up with a slightly more meaty-tasting, satisfying drink, optimal if you are treating it as breakfast.

So, as odd as the notion might be, I cannot decry the addition of pasta water in the bar, as I initially believed I would. Plus, in these gluten-averse times, there is something rebellious about pasta-water cocktails, a statement that the sipper not only embraces gluten but happily also will consume all the leftover gluten that their gluten-intolerant compatriots leave on the table.

Just as the low-fat sensibilities of the ’90s led into the bacon-as-it-own-food-group 2000s, a proliferation of gluten-free offerings on menus has perhaps sparked a bit of a backlash to the notion, although for those who must eschew gluten, the idea that it might be creeping into their food and cocktails might be dismaying, so if you throw it in, please disclose it; ingredients are not necessarily better “secret,” after all.