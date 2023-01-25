AS THE FERRY from Bainbridge Island slowed toward its downtown berth, Mauricio Cerna almost didn’t take the photo. Cerna’s go-to camera is his Nikon 3400 DSLR, but he didn’t have it with him on this trip. Fortunately for Cerna (and Seattle Times readers everywhere), his wife, Marta, encouraged him to try anyway, using his iPhone, and the results are a master class in composition.

“As far as the photo, I wanted to get everything of Seattle that I could (particularly the Wheel and some of the skyline) sitting above that bar of the ferry’s ‘window,’ ” Cerna says via email.

“I had never been on that part of the ferry when approaching the city, and I had played a bit with framing photos previously. I thought it was a great opportunity. It helps that the skyline is not as dense toward the north of Seattle to have some ‘white space’ (I’m a big fan of the rule of thirds).”

Cerna, a senior business development manager at Microsoft and resident of Bellevue, has lived in the Seattle area since 2005, when he arrived as a University of Washington undergrad. Cerna and Marta are both originally from El Salvador and were married the same week the photo was taken. “I’ve always thought the ferry rides in Seattle are spectacular,” he says.

And as for Cerna’s photography bug? “I’ve been interested in photography for about nine years now, and I’ve been trying to get better little by little just by playing around or doing some self challenges that photography websites post. I’m also fortunate to have had some friends and co-workers who have been interested in photography over these years. Traveling has also helped for inspiration. I usually post my pictures on my Instagram account (@cerna24), too, if you want to take a look!”

Despite not having his main camera with him, Cerna definitely made the most of a stunning opportunity and beautifully captured the essence of Seattle’s waterfront — with an iPhone — and won 2022 Reader Photo of the Year in the process. “I regret not having my DSLR with me,” Cerna muses, “but I guess that’s why they always say that the best camera is the one you have.”

Below is the complete gallery of our 2022 Reader’s Lens selections. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.