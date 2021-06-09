Photographer: Les Rawlings

Photo taken: May 11, 2021, at Painted Hills, Oregon

Photographer’s description: “I particularly enjoy photographing the Painted Hills in spring when the wildflowers provide a colorful contrast to the pastels and texture of the hills in the early morning. Although a challenge to arrive at the remote location before dawn, the scenery is unforgettable. Canon 5D Mark IV, f13, 1-second exposure taken at 5:37 a.m.”

Critique: “One of my favorite things about the Pacific Northwest is the astounding diversity of our landscape. Even though this is only a few hours’ drive from most of our readers, this looks simply otherworldly. The flowers at center remind us that we are, in fact, still on Earth. I love the color and composition, and the fact that you went the extra mile for the shot. Thanks for sharing!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.