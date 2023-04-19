Photographer: Patrick McGraner

Photo taken: March 20, at Brackett’s Landing in Edmonds

Photographer’s description: “This mature male Anna’s hummingbird has been guarding this valuable food source, a lone red flowering currant, on the beach in Edmonds for weeks. At last, his long wait is about to end, as the blossom buds are ready to burst open. The photo was taken in bright overcast to capture the full range of colors in this magnificent bird, using a Canon R6, ISO 2500, 472 mm, f9, 1/2000 sec.”

Critique: “This is a wonderful photo of the hummingbird and a phenomenal study in color. I remarked to a colleague that you’d be hard-pressed to find a color on the bird that is not also on the currant. This chromatic serendipity makes the photo really sing. The depth of field and exposure are excellent (digital readers, zoom in for delightful, shimmering feathers), and the crop is also well done. Our winged friend appears as a gorgeous little sentry who definitely remembered to coordinate his outfit. Thanks for sharing.”

