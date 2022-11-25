WE MOVED HERE about 10 years ago. We were coming from Ballard and found this place and put down bids, doing the normal things. As we progressed into the paperwork, one of the Realtors said, “Did you know that this house was once owned by a science fiction author?” And I said no, but I was curious, because I’ve read a lot of science fiction. And that’s how we found out: Octavia Butler.

I came across her work in college and read pretty much everything. So it was nice to know the house had some history, that it was an author that I knew and loved. Knowing that we could take care of a little bit of her legacy is amazing. And we get four or five people a year, maybe 30 years old or younger, from what I’ve noticed, who knock on the door: “I just want to talk about Octavia Butler and see where she lived!”

From what we’ve heard from other neighbors, this was the perfect spot for her. She could get down to the lake or take the bus when she needed to go anywhere. She could just walk to the bookstore, walk to the grocery store.

Anytime an author came through town, especially a science fiction author, they’d come see her here. Ursula Le Guin would come from Portland a lot. It’s fun to think about all the different authors who came through and the discussions that might’ve happened here.

