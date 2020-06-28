WE HAVE SO MUCH to get to, The Backstory could use its own Backstory. But there’s no room for that, because today’s magazine is stuffed to the staples with newness — along with one very special tribute.

Starting this week, we’re adding three features to our weekly lineup. One way or another, all share that comforting feeling of “familiar”:

1. Seattle Sketcher, the hugely popular, tremendously awesome feature by Seattle Times artist and journalist Gabriel Campanario, moves to our pages from Sunday’s The Mix section. Gabi chronicles our Pacific Northwest existence, one brilliant illustration at a time, with distinctive perspective and talent, and we’re thrilled to welcome him on board.

2. Also moving over from The Mix is Reader’s Lens, which gives Northwest photographers an opportunity to submit (and publish!) their images, and to receive an informed critique from our expert photography staff. (If you’re already a fan of these two features, you’ll notice on the next few pages that Seattle Sketcher and Reader’s Lens look even better bigger.)

3. Our third addition to this edition, Vintage Pacific NW, is totally brand-new, but … not really. Really, it’s a look back with a nod to the present, and its timing and format are tied to the world around us in more ways than one. We’re launching it this week with a retro NW Living feature on a classic West Seattle home that first appeared in The Times’ Pictorial magazine in 1973; we revisited it in 2019, after a respectful remodel, for an updated story.

The debut of Vintage Pacific NW serves as both a concept — timeless, no-travel-required stories from our magazine archives, picked by former writers (Nancy Leson, Valerie Easton, Ciscoe Morris, Nicole Tsong and Rebecca Teagarden, to name a few) — and as a heartfelt commemoration.

NW Living will not return.

We came to this decision even before the coronavirus pandemic rendered visits to local homes and gardens unwise and unsafe. Our thinking — affirmed overwhelmingly by reader feedback — is that, while NW Living is truly a Pacific NW legacy, we’re living in a much different Pacific Northwest these days. Plus, our Marketing Department’s new At Home section covers a lot of home-and-garden territory.

Architecture and design always will reflect who, and where, we are, though, so we’ll continue our annual Architecture and Home Design issues — just not the weekly showcase.

Once the world reclaims its axis, we’ll take another look at the temporary Vintage Pacific NW feature, with hopeful eyes looking forward: to well-told stories each week that chronicle and honor our special place, our collective community — and our inspiring adaptability and resilience. As always, we welcome your thoughts along the way.