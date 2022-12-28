Photographer: Paula Bock

Photo taken: Dec. 4, 2022, at Pike Place Market

Photographer’s description: “Gotta embrace Seattle’s cold, dark, rainy nights — by zooming in on the lights! While tromping slick streets on a holiday photo walk, I experimented with downtown glow by zooming during a long exposure in front of Pike Place Market. Olympus E-M1 Mark II | f/8 | 8 sec | zoomed from 7-14 mm.”

Critique: “This is a magnificent way to ring in the new year in print — with some focal-length fireworks from the famed farmers market. Just as you did in 2020 from Kerry Park, you’ve graced our readers with a new way of looking at a familiar place. It’s uncommon to see a fresh approach to photos at Pike Place Market, and this is spectacularly interesting. Thanks, Paula, and Happy New Year, all!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.